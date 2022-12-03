DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 03, 2022

Bilawal to visit New York as Pakistan hands over G77 to Cuba

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 07:50am

UNITED NATIONS: Fo­­reign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is coming to New York next week to attend several events at the UN headquarters as Pakistan hands over the chair of the Group of 77 to Cuba.

On Dec 15-16, Mr Bhutto-Zardari will chair a ministerial meeting of the group on development, which will be Pakistan’s last as G77 chair.

Islamabad assumed the group’s leadership in January 2021. Now, Cuba will chair the G77 and China for 2023.

The G77 at the United Nations is a coalition of 134 developing countries, designed to promote collective economic interests of its members and enhance their joint negotiating capacity in the world body.

FM highlights creation of new climate fund in article for UN-linked publication

The group now has chapters in Geneva, Rome (FAO), Vienna (Unido), Paris (Unes­co), Nairobi (Unep) and the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In an article he wrote for a UN-linked news site PassBlue, Mr Bhutto-Zardari explained how Pakistan helped create a new loss and damage fund at the UN environment summit in Egypt last month.

“To establish a fund to assist developing countries address loss and damage from the adverse impacts of climate change was a momentous signal of hope for humanity and the planet,” he wrote.

The minister said that as the current chair of G77 and China, he proposed the discussion on a loss and damage financing facility in June in the preparations for COP27.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari highlighted how last summer’s epic floods in Pakistan brutally confirmed the growing magnitude of climate disasters.

He pointed out that Pakistan led developing countries in the subsequent negotiations at COP27 to press for creating the fund. Now developing countries look forward to urgently working in the Transitional Committee of 24 member states to finalise the institutional arrangements, structure, governance, and terms of reference of the fund, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...