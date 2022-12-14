DAWN.COM Logo

India decries OIC’s ‘meddling’ in Kashmir issue

Dawn Report Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 08:49am

KARACHI: India has condemned the visit of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) head to Azad Kashmir and called it an “interference” in its internal affairs.

“[The] OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is completely unacceptable,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the OIC took “a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach” to the issue.

New Delhi accuses Beijing of ‘encroachment’

India accuses China of ‘encroachment’

Separately, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused China of trying to “unilaterally change the status quo” on their disputed Himalayan border last week when clashes left troops on both sides injured, according to AFP.

“On 09 December 2022, PLA troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo by encroaching on the Line of Actual Control, in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector,” Singh said.

The face-off led to “injuries to soldiers on both sides”, Mr Singh added.

“A scuffle ensued in this face-off. The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish.” A military source told AFP that at least six Indian soldiers were injured.

In Beijing, PLA Western Theatre Command spokesman Long Shaohua claimed Indian troops had “illegally crossed the Line [of Actual Control]” and “obstructed” Chinese border patrol troops.

“Our response measures were professional, standard and forceful, and stabilised the situation on the ground. At present, China and India have disengaged,” said Long, according to a post on the PLA’s official WeChat account.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said earlier on Tuesday that the situation was “stable overall”.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022

