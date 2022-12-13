DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 13, 2022

Fresh border ‘face-off’ leaves Chinese, Indian troops injured

AFP Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 07:56am

SRINAGAR: Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a fresh “face-off” on their disputed Himalayan border last week, leaving several injured on both sides, sources said on Monday.

Relations have been at rock-bottom between the nuclear-armed Asian giants since a clash that left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead on their high-altitude frontier in June 2020.

The new incident on Dec 9, which followed recent joint US-India military exercises near the border, led to “minor injuries to (a) few personnel from both sides”, one source said.

Another source, from the Indian army, said at least six Indian soldiers were hurt.

China was yet to comment officially.

Chinese soldiers came close to the area near the Line of Actual Control — the de facto border — where it had been agreed that neither side would patrol, the sources said.

This move was “contested by… (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner”, the first source said. After the skirmish both sides “immediately disengaged from the area”, the source added.

An Indian commander later held a meeting with a Chinese counterpart “to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity”.

The incident took place in the Tawang Sector of the northeastern Indian state Arunachal Pradesh, all of which is claimed by China. Beijing refers to the area as South Tibet.

The first source said that there are “areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.”

Indian media reports quoted unnamed sources as saying that the incident involved around 300 members of China’s People’s Liberation Army, and that China suffered a greater number of injuries.

US-India exercises

Since the deadly hand-to-hand battle in 2020, both sides have sent thousands of troops to bolster the border. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to substantially ease tensions.

The army source said there was another “face-off” between Indian and Chinese troops in the last week of November in the Demchok region of Ladakh, further to the north.

It was unclear if there were any injuries resulting from that incident, which was the first since September 2020.

The army source said that there has been increased activity in Ladakh by the Chinese military, as well as a “possible” airspace violation by the Chinese air force in the same area.

This follows joint military exercises which irked Beijing last month between India and the United States in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, which borders China.

The Chinese soldiers also displayed a banner objecting to the Indo-US military exercises, the source said.

Undefined border

China and India fought a war in 1962 over their long and disputed border.

The exact path of the border, some of which is more than 4,000 metres (13,100 feet) above sea level, has never been demarcated.

Winter temperatures can plunge below minus 30 Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit), cracking gun barrels and seizing up machinery.

Even before the June 2020 clash, India was moving strategically closer to the West, deepening security cooperation with the United States, Japan and Australia in the Asia-Pacific region.

United by their concern about China’s increasing influence in the region, together they make up the so-called Quad alliance.

India has also embarked on a $130-billion modernisation of its armed forces — including ordering attack helicopters from the United States and a missile defence system from Russia.

In the aftermath of the 2020 clash, India banned hundreds of mobile applications of Chinese origin, including the popular social media platform TikTok.

Chinese firms operating in India, including cellphone maker Xiaomi and Huawei, have been raided by the tax authorities.

Bilateral trade remains brisk, however, at around $100 billion per year, but with India importing from China far more than it exports there.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 13, 2022 08:02am
Indian troops gave a befitting reply to Chinese troops on Dec 9 in Tawang Sector of the northeastern Indian state Arunacha l Pradesh. China suffered a greater number of injuries.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Dec 13, 2022 08:08am
“China was yet to comment officially.”- because their legs and hands were broken over there, they’re recovering. Give them some time.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Dec 13, 2022 08:10am
Conflict is a symbol of world putting more investment money in India versus China. Fist fights at the border are childish on both sides.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd.Sami
Dec 13, 2022 08:36am
This is to divert attention from internal Covid catastrophe unfolding in China… for they know that only on Indian border they won’t be shot at for these antics and modi would handle them with kids gloves.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Dec 13, 2022 08:40am
After backing off from draconian Covid restrictions, unofficially admitting that its dictatorial policies had failed the CCP is trying to improve its image by threatening India again. With a lot of sweat and blood our fathers defended British India against the forces of Imperial Japan. Now Indian forces are doing the same against the people’s forces of the totalitarian CCP.
Reply Recommend 0
Punisher
Dec 13, 2022 08:52am
China taking a beating by India yet again.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Dec 13, 2022 08:55am
Still waiting for one Indian Govt official to issue a verbal threat to take over all of Ladakh from China. Just as they have been threatening Pakistan over Azad Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Khan
Dec 13, 2022 08:59am
Poor Indians, getting a beating left and right.
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna
Dec 13, 2022 09:02am
Another shameful defeat for India.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Dec 13, 2022 09:02am
Xi should refrain from seeking hostilities with all his neighbours, especially when the once unstoppable economy has slowed down considerably and is facing the threat of sanctions from US Uk and the EU.
Reply Recommend 0
Galwan says Hi
Dec 13, 2022 09:14am
Has India got Galwan back or is it still under Chinese occupation?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Good things

Good things

Arifa Noor
The podcast ‘Empire’ is a walk through a historical era with detours and a pace that’s slow or brisk.

Editorial

Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...
Saarc’s future
Updated 12 Dec, 2022

Saarc’s future

Saarc members, particularly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, can also make a greater effort to help revive the bloc.
Failing confidence
12 Dec, 2022

Failing confidence

THE results of a recent business confidence survey conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and...
Child trafficking
12 Dec, 2022

Child trafficking

WHAT does it say about our child protection laws and other relevant legislation when a 14-year-old girl is abducted...