India-China border scuffle injured troops on both sides: Indian defence minister

Reuters Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 12:28pm
<p>India’s defence minister, Rajnath Singh addresses parliament on Tuesday. — Picture courtesy: News18 Twitter</p>

Indian troops prevented their Chinese counterparts from entering Indian territory on Dec 9 during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India’s defence minister, Rajnath Singh, told parliament on Tuesday.

The latest face-off occurred in the Tawang sector of India’s northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China’s south. Indian troops suffered no fatality or serious injuries, Singh said.

“PLA troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo by encroaching on the Line of Actual Control, in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector,” Singh said, referring to the People’s Liberation Army.

“Our army faced this attempt of China with firmness. A scuffle ensued in this face-off. The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish.”

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beijing has yet to comment on the matter.

The fight was the first between the two countries since deadly clashes in June 2020 when Indian and Chinese troops were involved in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, abutting the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau.

The incident led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops.

Hope786
Dec 13, 2022 12:38pm
Arunachal Pradesh belongs to China!
