DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 13, 2022

Hundreds of current, former security personnel join US extremist group, says report

Anwar Iqbal Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 09:55am

WASHINGTON: More than 300 people identifying themselves as current or former employees of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or affiliated agencies appeared on an internal roster of a right-wing extremist group, a media network reported on Monday.

Oath Keepers, the group they are associated with, is an anti-government militia whose leaders have been convicted of violently opposing the US government. According to US media reports, two-thirds of the Oath Keepers are former military or law enforcement personnel, and one-tenth of them are active-duty personnel.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the group’s founder, and other leaders are also facing trial for participating in the Jan 2021 attack on the US Congress with the intention to block President Joe Biden from taking oath.

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) reported that the Oath Keepers included a “20-year special agent” with the US Secret Service who worked in the security detail for two presidents.

The OCCRP is a global network of investigative journalists with staff on six continents.

A person who said he was a “current supervisory border patrol agent”, and one who described himself as an IT employee at the headquarters of the Transportation Security Administration were on the roster as well.

The Oath Keepers roster showed that its 306 dues-paying members listed themselves as affiliated with DHS, including 21 who said they were working for the agency at the time their names were added.

As many as 184 of them identified themselves as having served in the Coast Guard, 67 as having worked in DHS itself, 40 at Customs and Border Protection or the Border Patrol, 11 at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and seven at the US Secret Service.

“The new revelations are troubling,” Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House homeland security committee, told OCCRP. “Extremism within a government is always alarming, but even more so in a department with a law enforcement and national security nexus.”

The DHS was created after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks and has more than 250,000 employees spread out among several agencies under its umbrella.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, an anti-racism group, told OCCRP that the Oath Keepers claim to have recruited tens of thousands of current and former US military and law enforcement employees.

The Oath Keepers’ top leader, Rhodes, wrote in a 2009 blog post that “men like this on the inside … can and do provide information to expose what is going on”, adding that “we are hearing from more and more federal officers all the time”.

Documents examined by OCCRP showed that the group received at least $750,000 of annual subscription from its members.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Good things

Good things

Arifa Noor
The podcast ‘Empire’ is a walk through a historical era with detours and a pace that’s slow or brisk.

Editorial

Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...
Saarc’s future
Updated 12 Dec, 2022

Saarc’s future

Saarc members, particularly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, can also make a greater effort to help revive the bloc.
Failing confidence
12 Dec, 2022

Failing confidence

THE results of a recent business confidence survey conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and...
Child trafficking
12 Dec, 2022

Child trafficking

WHAT does it say about our child protection laws and other relevant legislation when a 14-year-old girl is abducted...