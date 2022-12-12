DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 13, 2022

Israeli troops kill Palestinian girl during West Bank raid

Reuters Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 11:23pm

Israeli forces shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian girl during a military raid in the city of Jenin on Sunday, authorities said, as a wave of violence in the occupied West Bank continued.

An Israeli military statement said soldiers hit the girl unintentionally as they returned fire at armed gunmen on a rooftop. It said it appeared the girl had been on the roof of one of the houses near the gunmen.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the girl, whom he named as Jana Zakarneh, was killed “in cold blood” by an Israeli sniper and said Israel must be held accountable.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he expressed sorrow over the girl’s death and sent condolences to her family. Israel would continue to investigate the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it arrested 18 wanted individuals during the raid, including three suspected of “terrorist activity”. During the raid, it said, soldiers came under heavy fire and were targeted with explosives.

Firebombs were thrown from roofs of houses and the soldiers responded with live fire toward “armed suspects identified in the area”, it said.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and its commanders regret any harm to uninvolved civilians,” the military said, and rejected claims that civilians had been purposefully targeted.

Along with the nearby city of Nablus, Jenin has been at the centre of much of the violence in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces have conducted near-daily raids as part of a crackdown.

During one of the most violent years in more than a decade, Palestinian authorities say at least 165 Palestinians, including both members of militant groups and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank this year.

At the same time, at least 23 Israeli civilians and eight members of the security forces have been killed in Israel and the West Bank, while violent clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians have also increased.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saarc’s future
Updated 12 Dec, 2022

Saarc’s future

Saarc members, particularly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, can also make a greater effort to help revive the bloc.
Failing confidence
12 Dec, 2022

Failing confidence

THE results of a recent business confidence survey conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and...
Child trafficking
12 Dec, 2022

Child trafficking

WHAT does it say about our child protection laws and other relevant legislation when a 14-year-old girl is abducted...
Nacta’s findings
Updated 11 Dec, 2022

Nacta’s findings

A constant state of war is unsustainable, and dialogue is ideally the solution.
Delaying dissolution
11 Dec, 2022

Delaying dissolution

IN acting on political decisions, time is of the essence. This truth may have eluded PTI chairman Imran Khan as, on...
Interest-free economy
11 Dec, 2022

Interest-free economy

RECENT debate by a Senate panel on the government’s plan — if we can call it one — to implement a riba-free...