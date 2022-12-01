DAWN.COM Logo

Israel kills two Palestinians in West Bank raid, officials say

Reuters Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 12:00pm
<p>Palestinian friends and relatives attend the funeral of Raed al-Naasan, 21, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces the previous day, in the village of al-Mughayyer, on Wednesday. — AFP</p>

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, in heavy clashes that erupted in the Jenin refugee camp during a pre-dawn raid.

The Islamic Jihad group said in a statement that one of the men killed was its leader.

There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Israeli military.

Six Palestinians were killed in separate incidents earlier this week, amid spiralling violence in the West Bank.

Israel has cracked down on protesters across the West Bank in near-daily raids that have often ended in deadly clashes, following a series of fatal street attacks in Israel earlier this year.

The Palestinian health ministry said 210 Palestinians have been killed this year, including those who died during a brief conflict in Gaza in August.

At the same time, 23 civilians and eight security personnel have been killed in attacks in Israel and the West Bank, according to Israeli military figures, which show 136 Palestinians killed but do not include Gaza casualties.

Comments (3)
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Dec 01, 2022 12:04pm
Resist to Exist
Qbmx
Dec 01, 2022 12:34pm
Apparently Pakistani killed more Palestinians than the Israelis. Check history.
Amir Shah
Dec 01, 2022 01:07pm
No one is condemning Palestinian killings by Israelis and yet one Israeli is killed, the whole world erupts.
