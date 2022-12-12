DAWN.COM Logo

England beat Pakistan by 26 runs to win 2nd Test, seal series

AFP Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 02:14pm
<p>England’s Mark Wood (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Zahid Mahmood (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12. — AFP</p>

England’s Mark Wood (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Zahid Mahmood (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12. — AFP

<p>England’s wicketkeeper Ollie Pope (C) and teammate Joe Root (L) appeal for leg before wicket (LBW) against Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz (R) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12. — AFP</p>

England’s wicketkeeper Ollie Pope (C) and teammate Joe Root (L) appeal for leg before wicket (LBW) against Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz (R) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12. — AFP

Mark Wood grabbed four Pakistan wickets to give England a hard-fought 26-run win on Monday in the second Test in Multan and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The fast bowler finished with 4-65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch, having been set a challenging 355-run target.

Wood, who missed England’s 74-run win in the first Test in Rawalpindi with a hip injury, turned the match in England’s favour with the wickets of Mohammad Nawaz (45) and Saud Shakeel (94) in the space of just 12 balls and one run.

Pakistan slumped to 291-7 at lunch, and after the break Agha Salman (20 not out) and Abrar Ahmed (17) tried to hit out for an unlikely win to keep the series alive.

Pakistan’s Zahid Mahmood clean bowled by England’s Mark Wood (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12. — AFP
Pakistan’s Zahid Mahmood clean bowled by England’s Mark Wood (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12. — AFP

But James Anderson had Ahmed caught, Wood dismissed Zahid Mahmood without scoring and Ollie Robinson ended the match with the wicket of number eleven Mohammad Ali for zero, sparking celebrations in the England camp.

Anderson and Robinson took two wickets apiece.

Shakeel and Nawaz’s wickets proved the most consequential for England.

Shakeel, who hit eight boundaries in his 314-minute vigil, added 80 runs with Nawaz as England found wickets hard to come by on a Multan pitch that slowed considerably as the game progressed.

In a last-ditch effort, skipper Ben Stokes brought in Wood before lunch and was instantly rewarded with Nawaz caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope.

In his next over, Wood forced Shakeel to play a pull off a short ball that caught his glove, with Pope taking a diving catch to his left.

Resuming on 198-4, Pakistan had lost Faheem Ashraf in the sixth over of the day for 10, caught at slip for spinner Joe Root’s 50th wicket.

FAZ
Dec 12, 2022 01:18pm
Before the series, Babar Azam was eying the WTC Finals. I wonder what he is targeting now..
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Dec 12, 2022 01:28pm
Pathetic batting display by Pakistan on their home ground in both the test matches. Babur may be a good batsman but more than once he has proved that he is not a thinking captain.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Dec 12, 2022 01:38pm
Pakistan lost. Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 12, 2022 01:39pm
Ramiz raja got his job because of political reasons. He has filled the team with PTI supporters not on merit. All Sindh players (Hasnain, Dhani etc) dropped as they don’t support PTI in Sindh. As with every other institution PTI has destroyed Cricket forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
Dec 12, 2022 01:40pm
Eng beat Pak within 4 days of play in Pakistan soil. Great champions.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Dec 12, 2022 01:44pm
Well played England. Congratulations.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Dec 12, 2022 01:45pm
Nawaz, Faheem & Harris are not test match material.... i wonder where is Asad Shafiq???
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Dec 12, 2022 01:45pm
The result of England winning the 2ns test was a foregone conclusion. The issue was by how many runs?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Dec 12, 2022 01:46pm
Well Played Pakistan, you fought bravely. England had more experienced players. Better luck next time. You will win next time.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza Abbas
Dec 12, 2022 01:57pm
Pakistan played gave a good fight but England is a better team and deserved to win. Well Played England
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 12, 2022 01:58pm
Congratulations England! Better luck Pakistan next time, thank you for fighting and almost winning the game.
Reply Recommend 0
matazona
Dec 12, 2022 02:02pm
Congrats to England for winning the series.Hat's off to Pakistan Highest score in the match in 4th innings well fought with the resources they had bring back Fawad Alam and Sarfaz Ahmed in Karachi test.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan
Dec 12, 2022 02:06pm
Well done England !! brilliant test cricket .... and the credit must be given to the curator and the grounds men for preparing such a fabulous surface. Babar is fully responsible for the loss, he should have batted with responsibility and scored a few runs to give Pakistan a change ... Hope Raja, who denounced the pitches in Pakistan will appreciate this surface !!
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Dec 12, 2022 02:10pm
@Ravi Dhar, Match Fixers Koke is on India, couldn't pay to win worrld cup. Pakistan made it to the finals.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Dec 12, 2022 02:11pm
Please remember its the bowlers who win test matches and not the batsmen. England have an adventrous Captain who is willing to make cricket exciting. Congratulations to both teams.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 12, 2022 02:11pm
For consolation, it must be noted that, in both test matches, England has won in the first innings and Pakistan won in the second, thus the over all result is drawn, in the first two matches.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Dec 12, 2022 02:18pm
@Ali, grow up and stop spreading hate based on ethnicity or language.
Reply Recommend 0
Rameez Masood
Dec 12, 2022 02:19pm
@FAZ, he still is eying WTC finals. He is delusional like most Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Dec 12, 2022 02:23pm
@Hope786, Pakistan was lucky to be in T20 WC final as Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan and SA lost to Netherland.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar
Dec 12, 2022 02:23pm
Babar is a world class batsman but he certainly lacks captaincy skills. We also need test players to play tests not T20 players like Nawaz, Rizwan and Faheem. They should have considered Fawad, Sarfraz and Shan Masood instead.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Dec 12, 2022 02:24pm
@M. Saeed, England won the series 2 - 0 ..Whitewash on the card.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Dec 12, 2022 02:25pm
@Vigilante, match fixing?
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Dec 12, 2022 02:26pm
Good Match and well played Pakistan. Babar Azam Captaincy is now a Question Mark.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Dec 12, 2022 02:28pm
Its about time we fired the selectors.
Reply Recommend 0
AbsolutlyNot
Dec 12, 2022 02:34pm
T20 has distroyed the classic 5 days game.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Dec 12, 2022 02:34pm
A full strength Pakistan wins this test match but we’ll done to England. Really like Saud Shakeel as a test batsman in the long run to replace Fawad but we need someone better than Salman in that middle order. Shan Masood should play for him in Karachi or even give a farewell test to Sarfraz in his home town.
Reply Recommend 0

