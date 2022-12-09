DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan dominate 2nd England Test after Abrar Ahmed’s spin magic

AFP Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 05:49pm
<p>Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes in Multan on December 9. — Reuters</p>

<p>Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (R) tosses the coin as England’s captain Ben Stokes gestures at the beginning of the first day of the second Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. — PCB/Twitter</p>

Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed cast a spell over England on Friday, grabbing seven wickets as the tourists were dismissed for 281 on the opening day of the second Test in Multan.

The 24-year-old — nicknamed “Harry Potter” by friends because he wears glasses similar to those of the fictional boy wizard — produced magic of his own to finish with 7-114.

In reply, Pakistan were 107-2 at the close, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 61 and Saud Shakeel on 32, trailing by 174 runs.

Of the 12 wickets that fell on the day, James Anderson was the only fast bowler to dismiss a batter when he found an edge off Pakistan opener Imamul Haq, who departed without scoring.

Abdullah Shafique scored 14 before edging spinner Jack Leach to keeper Ollie Pope, but Azam and Shakeel saw off the day with a third-wicket unbroken stand of 56.

The day belonged to the home team and Ahmed in particular.

Under pressure to square the series, Azam’s wish came true when the pitch took a turn from the outset.

He brought on Ahmed in just the ninth over, and the spinner repaid him by bowling Crawley with a sharp incoming delivery — only his fifth ball in Test cricket.

Ahmed then trapped Duckett and Root leg-before — both given out only after Azam reviewed the on-field calls.

He made it 167-5 when Pope and Brook miscued aggressive shots and were caught.

Ben Stokes (30) and Will Jacks (31) defied the assault after lunch for a 61-run sixth-wicket stand before Ahmed removed the England captain.

Ben Duckett (63) and Pope (60) were the main scorers in an England innings that finished at the stroke of tea after skipper Stokes won the toss and decided to bat.

Spinner Zahid Mahmood claimed the last three wickets to finish with 3-63. Ahmed’s figures were the second-best on debut by a Pakistan bowler — behind pacer Mohammad Zahid’s 7-66 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi in 1996.

He is the 13th Pakistan bowler to take five or more wickets in an innings on debut.

England, on their first tour of Pakistan since 2005, lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali

Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
abu talib
Dec 09, 2022 10:20am
No respite, bad luck to home team at the start of the 2nd Test.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 09, 2022 10:29am
Physically Weak Pakistani cricketers.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir
Dec 09, 2022 10:43am
why no Fawad Alam or Asad Shafiq? + Hasnain or Hassan Ali?. whats the point in selecting All rounders for Test cricket
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha
Dec 09, 2022 10:51am
The only change we need to make is Babar Azam, lost to Zimbabwe made it to finals because of Luck and South Africa.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Dec 09, 2022 11:18am
More than England’s attacking approach, it is bad bowling that makes scoreboard move in the fifth gear. Despite having taken the lone wicket, Abrar has disappinted with his lengths.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 09, 2022 11:35am
Looking at the score, this time innings defeat is unavoidable.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarah
Dec 09, 2022 11:40am
This Pakistani cricket test team is the dumbest in History and its Captain has no clue what he is doing.
Reply Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Dec 09, 2022 12:49pm
Impressive debut by bespectacled leggie Abrar Ahmed who dismissed top five batsmen in the first session on the opening day of the second test in Multan. At lunch England are 180/5
Reply Recommend 0
Shakers
Dec 09, 2022 02:38pm
Abrar reminds me of a NZ player who also used to wear glasses
Reply Recommend 0
STRAIGHTFORWARD
Dec 09, 2022 02:57pm
England’s 281 runs in the first innings on this spin friendly wicket is by no means a happy sign for host Pakistan. Babar’s men needs to bat with caution and responsibility. On the other hand English spinners Jack Leach and Will Jacks would be happy to see this kind of wicket .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 09, 2022 03:02pm
Birth of yet another talented leg spin, flipper and googly green-shirt bowler at the highest level of global cricket and cricketers. Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Ram Raman
Dec 09, 2022 03:17pm
Congrats Mr.Abrar aka Harry Potter. Expelliarmus!! Lots of luck and best wishes from India. We are all big new fans of your spells now.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Dec 09, 2022 03:18pm
Good job Abrar Ahmed, good start on day-1, keep continuing your magic over.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Dec 09, 2022 03:21pm
Jang newspaper reports that Imam wants to score a century in Multan before his home crowd which is not a bad idea but in practice he lost his wicket at second ball without even scoring 1 run. Most of the time our captains and players have boasted of winning but in fact they failed many times. Our players must not be loud months or they must prove to be successful and not otherwise. Kuwait
Reply Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Dec 09, 2022 03:26pm
Imam ul Haq back in the dressing room, it’s 8 for 1 Pakistan . Ben Stokes has brought Jack Leach into the attack , it’s a real test for Pakistani batsmen on a turning wicket.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Dec 09, 2022 03:31pm
No shortage of talent in Pakistan. They just need good leadership to turn them into a truly competitive team.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Dec 09, 2022 03:33pm
Welcome and well done to Abrar for his excellent performance.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 04:39pm
For Pakistan, spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 7-114 on his remarkable Test debut. Pakistan woth more talent in every field, more then all of south asia put togather.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Dec 09, 2022 04:44pm
Good start by Pakistan. Keep going. We need to win this test to keep the series alive.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Dec 09, 2022 04:51pm
Saud Shakeel is new batter for us who scored very valuable 76 in Pindi and now playing very well along with his captain Babar and both are scoring almost at the dame rate .Kuwait.
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Dec 09, 2022 05:11pm
now I only hope he is not reported for an illegal action otherwise no one can stop this magical spin talent of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 06:38pm
Brilliant bowling.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 06:40pm
@M. Emad , Physically Weak Pakistani cricketers. Lack of knowledge. If weakness was a factor in cricket, there would be no indian team, all starved and skinny.
Reply Recommend 0

