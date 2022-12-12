Regulating genetically modified organisms

Six vessels of genetically modified oilseeds (soybeans and canola) have been stuck at Port Qasim, awaiting clearance from the federal government. This issue has, once again, revived an old debate in the country about regulating genetically engineered/genetically modified organisms (GMOs), as arguably they have potential adverse effects on human health and the environment.

GMOs are animals, plants, or microorganisms whose genetic material (DNA) is modified or altered in a laboratory to get specific traits that can’t be achieved through conventional breeding. Such modification in crops can produce resistance to certain environmental conditions, pests, diseases, or herbicides (chemicals).

In 1994, the United States approved genetically modified (GM) crops for human consumption, and after 28 years, GM crops cultivation expanded to around 200 million hectares in over two dozen countries. The US is the top producer of GM crops, followed by Brazil, Argentina, and Canada. Worldwide, soybeans, corn (maise), cotton, and canola are the largest GM crops in terms of production area. In Pakistan, Bt cotton — a notable example of GMO — is grown on over 2m hectares.

In Pakistan, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) and the Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) — through its National Biosafety committee (NBC) — regulate GM products. For regulating GM crops, cultivation, global trading, and consumption (as food and feed) are treated as separate entities because different risks are associated with each of the three.

Consumers demand a comprehensive policy and effective regulatory framework for GM crops that can ensure public health, food security and biosafety sustainably

First, related to cultivation, genetic modification offered two benefits, as claimed by the biotech industry. First, resistance to pests and immunity to the effects of herbicide (weedicide) would help crops grow vigorously, leading to a higher yield. Second, GM crops would require fewer applications of pesticides.

Surprisingly, when the United States and Canada opted for GM crops, Europe largely decided to stay away from genetic modification. Now, after 28 years, FAOSTAT (United Nations) data indicates that there is no discernible difference in crop yields of comparable countries — with the same level of agriculture modernisation — of these two continents, or in other words, between GM crops and conventional crops. For instance, in 2020, the average maise (corn) yield in the US and Canada stood at 10.79 and 9.63 tonnes per hectare, respectively, whereas Germany achieved 9.6 tonnes per hectare.

No doubt, with the planting of GM crops, pesticide use to kill pests has decreased, but conversely, the application of herbicide — a specific type of pesticide that targets weeds — has considerably increased. Over 80 per cent of GM crops in cultivation around the world are genetically engineered for herbicide resistance, leading to a manifold increase in the use of glyphosate-based herbicides.

It is a matter of concern because the World Health Organisation classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans” in 2015, which led to a ban on its use in several countries. In Pakistan, a massive jump in the area of herbicide-resistant cotton in the last two seasons has resulted in a massive increase in glyphosate sales. Such greater application to the soil is damaging the environment and farmers’ health.

Interestingly, the industry is earning from both sides. The world’s top agricultural biotechnology companies that sell genetically modified seeds are also large giants in agrochemical — production and the selling of pesticides/herbicides.

In March 2019, MNFSR, in conjunction with NBC, issued a moratorium to suspend/put on hold all ongoing trials and research of GM crops in the country except cotton. In fact, the use, cultivation, and commercialisation of Bt cotton have been allowed since 2010.

Likewise, China, India, and Indonesia permitted GM cotton cultivation but did not allow the cultivation of GM food crops. Actually, cotton is a non-food crop, which is highly susceptible to pests/insects/diseases and requires massive pesticide application, which must be decreased.

Second, for imports and exports, MNFSR claims that Pakistan is a non-GMO country as far as GM food production is concerned. However, Pakistan has been importing GM soybeans and canola from the US, Brazil, and Canada for many years. There are many countries in the world, like China, which currently import GM crops but disallow their local cultivation.

One of the key considerations for not allowing the cultivation of GM crops/use of GM seeds in Pakistan is the risk of losing its export markets for food products, as many of its export destinations (countries) fall under the category of non-GMO countries.

Third, fears among the general public about the harmful effects of consuming GM food are evident from large-scale protests against GMOs, staged in the 2010s in many countries, led by environmental and food safety activists. However, such fears are largely not backed up by scientific facts and are considered unsubstantiated.

According to the National Academy of Sciences and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), eating bioengineered foods is safe and doesn’t harm human health. Several studies were conducted to compare the incidence of certain diseases in North America, where GM crops have been part of the diet for the last 28 years, vis-à-vis Western Europe, where GM crops are not eaten in great quantity.

No evidence was found that GM crops had increased the incidence of infertility, obesity, diabetes, immunity problems, cancer, kidney disease, or food allergies in the US.

That is why more than 70 countries import or grow GM crops. Similarly, billions of animals are raised in the world for meat purposes each year on feed containing GMOs, with no evidence of harm.

In Pakistan, edible oil is extracted from imported GM soybeans and canola, whereas meal — a by-product, is used as a primary ingredient of poultry and livestock feed.

Unfortunately, common Pakistanis are absolutely ignorant of the fact that they are consuming edible oil extracted from GM crops. After all, consumers have a right to know what they buy and eat. Therefore, like 64 other countries that have enforced GMO labelling, Pakistan should also take measures to adopt it for products which are either GMOs or have GMO ingredients.

The Pakistan Biosafety Rules of 2005 demand approval of NBC for all GMOs used for food, feed, and processing. The relevant rules and administrative protocols should be fully and clearly promulgated and explained to importers.

Concluding, along with farmers, government, and industry, consumers are also major stakeholders who demand a comprehensive policy and effective regulatory framework for GM crops that can ensure public health, food security, biosafety, and a sustainable environment.

Khalid Wattoo is a farmer and a development professional Rahema Hasan is a political economist and graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 12th, 2022