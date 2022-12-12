DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 12, 2022

PTI demands ‘plan’ for snap polls by Dec 20

Dawn Report Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 09:10am

KARACHI: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has warned the government to announce general elections by December 20, otherwise Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies will be dissolved.

The plan to dissolve Punjab and KP — the two provinces where the PTI is in power — assemblies was announced by party’s chairman Imran Khan in his address to a public meeting in Rawalpindi last month.

“If PDM doesn’t put forward a final formula for general elections by Dec 20, then Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved,” he said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

He added in that case, the process of general elections will be completed in the two provinces by March 20.

Fawad says ‘imported government’ doesn’t know how to run the country

“The leaders of the imported government don’t want [to hold] elections but they don’t know how to run the country,” said Mr Chaudhry “Countries are not run by appointing ministers and doing foreign trips. This is a complicated and difficult endeavour for which these rules lack capability.”

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a multi-party ruling coalition at the Centre, he added the country needed political stability which was not possible without a stable government.

“We have the complete support of our allies in this matter.”

The PTI has a majority government in KP; however, in Punjab, the party was holding power in coalition with the PML-Q.

According to reports, the PML-Q was still ambivalent about the idea and even though the party publicly continued to stand by the PTI chairman’s stance, it has also cautioned him to be prudent in his appraisal of the current political situation before sealing the assembly’s fate.

Moonis Elahi, PML-Q leader and son of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, told Dawn on Saturday that his party was “whole-heartedly” behind Mr Khan’s plan. But he also advised him to “be mindful of the fact that the PML-N’s coalition government should not be able to delay the elections through technicalities” as that could make things difficult for both parties once they are out of power in the two provinces.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sam2uel
Dec 12, 2022 09:13am
Please go ahead
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Dec 12, 2022 09:16am
These conmen want to befool Imran's fans with such deadlines. In search of a justification for another U turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Dec 12, 2022 09:16am
O Bhai! Just do it.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Dec 12, 2022 09:28am
Why must you constantly change your position? Do it now. Don't fool the people.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 12, 2022 10:02am
Let Pakistan move forward. Does PTI have a roadmap?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saarc’s future
Updated 12 Dec, 2022

Saarc’s future

Saarc members, particularly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, can also make a greater effort to help revive the bloc.
Failing confidence
12 Dec, 2022

Failing confidence

THE results of a recent business confidence survey conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and...
Child trafficking
12 Dec, 2022

Child trafficking

WHAT does it say about our child protection laws and other relevant legislation when a 14-year-old girl is abducted...
Nacta’s findings
Updated 11 Dec, 2022

Nacta’s findings

A constant state of war is unsustainable, and dialogue is ideally the solution.
Delaying dissolution
11 Dec, 2022

Delaying dissolution

IN acting on political decisions, time is of the essence. This truth may have eluded PTI chairman Imran Khan as, on...
Interest-free economy
11 Dec, 2022

Interest-free economy

RECENT debate by a Senate panel on the government’s plan — if we can call it one — to implement a riba-free...