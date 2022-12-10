PTI presses for simultaneous dissolution of assemblies

LAHORE: As the plan to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is becoming uncertain, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is airing messages to its workers that every party leader now wants simultaneous dissolution.

In order to press its ally PML-Q in Punjab, the PTI has launched a fresh movement of “Election karao, mulk bachao” through rallies. On such rally was held at the Liberty Roundabout here on Friday.

On the other hand, PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry went on hurling a threat at the PML-Q leadership by saying: “CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will have to dissolve the assembly if he wants to keep the alliance intact.” But the warning went unheeded.

PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a couple of days ago, quoted party party chairman Imran Khan as saying that “seriousness to the cause demands immediate dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies”. However, Senator Faisal Javed Khan next day tweeted “11 days are left”.

Meanwhile, speaking to media in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry claimed the PTI government was the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan.

“Our opponents could found only two scandals against PTI chairman Imran Khan – sale of watch and use of in helicopter along with KP chief minister,” he said and claimed that Mr Khan had used the amount received from the sale of the watch to construct a road.

Explaining increasing gulf between people and state institutions, the PTI leader said the leadership of the institutions should wake up and see the damage being done to the interest of masses.

Referring to the Riko Diq settlement, Mr Chaudhry said granting stamp of approval by Supreme Court to Riko Diq was another milestone of PTI government after FATF.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022