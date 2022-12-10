DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 10, 2022

Sindh’s Qambar police gain custody of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

Shakeel Qarar | Zaheer Abbas Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 03:39pm

Sindh’s Qambar police on Saturday said detained PTI leader Azam Swati — who was arrested last month for controversial tweets against senior military officials — is now in its custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police Saddam Hussain Khaskheli, while confirming the development, told Dawn.com that two cases have been registered against Swati in the city.

“He was taken into custody from the Sukkur airport,” he said, adding that the senator will be presented before court on Dec 15.

Swati has been under arrest since November 27 over a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions”. Last week he was flown to Quetta by police, where the five cases registered against him in the province were quashed by the Balochistan High Court yesterday. Hours later, he was taken into custody by the Sindh police for cases there.

Earlier today, Swati’s lawyer Advocate Iqbal Shah told Dawn.com that the senator was flown to the province via a special flight on Friday night.

Two new cases registered in Balochistan

Shah said that two new criminal complaints had been lodged against the PTI leader in Balochistan’s Bela and Winder for using “offensive language” against senior military officials.

The first information reports (FIRs), that are available with Dawn.com, invoke sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 124A (sedition), and 123A (condemnation of the creation of the State, and advocacy of abolition of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“We will approach the high court with petitions against these cases,” Shah added.

CDA seals Swati’s Islamabad farmhouse

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed Swati’s farmhouse, located on Islamabad’s Murree Road over violation of building laws.

According to a report issued by the authority, the farmhouse was “transferred to Mrs Tahira Swati” (the PTI leader’s wife) on March 25, 2014, and its building plan was approved on May 7, 2015.

“The basement was not approved in the building plan,” the CDA said, going on that the first notice in this regard was issued to Swati in 2016. It stated that a reminder was also issued to the senator after a survey of the farmhouse was conducted in 2018.

“There was a deviation from the approved building plan as servant quarter/Kitchen, office block and tractor trolley shed are not constructed. The observations regarding violations were separately conveyed on 29-11-2018.”

Hence, the CDA said, a show-cause notice was issued to Swati on November 4, 2022, in accordance with the ICT Building Control Regulations 2020 “with instructions to show sufficient cause within seven days as to why such violations have not been removed and why the premises may not be sealed off until compliance of the by-laws or removal of the same by the authority at the risk and cost beside imposing a penalty”.

The report added that a final notice regarding the matter was issued to the senator on November 16 — in which the CDA had warned that if violations were not removed within seven days, it would seal the farmhouse.

It further said that Swati had approached the court seeking a restraining order for the farmhouse until November 30. “Thereafter hearings were held on December 6, December 8 and December 9 and the honourable Court of Saqib Jawad Civil has ordered that the application in hand for grant of temporary injunction stands dismissed on 09-12-2022.

“As the temporary injunction stands dismissed, hence it is proposed that non-compoundable violations may be removed by the authority besides sealing of the premises/property with the assistance of the Enforcement Directorate and ICT administration until willingness of the owner to comply at his own of the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations-2020,” the report concluded.

Arrest and transfers

Swati’s arrest last month had come after an FIR was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

The complaint was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca) which deals with offences against dignity of a person as well as Sections 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty),500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (defamation and printing of content deemed defamatory), Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Separate FIRs were also registered against the PTI leader in Balochistan and Sindh as well. Last week, Swati was brought to Quetta from Islamabad in one such case registered at the Kuchlak police station.

The judicial magistrate of Kuchlak had remanded Swati in police custody for five days. During a hearing on Friday, the Balochistan High Court had ordered the quashing of all five cases registered against him in the province.

Hours after the order was passed, Swati’s lawyer told Dawn.com that the PTI senator had been handed over to the Sindh police.

In a related development, the Sindh High Court issued notices to the police, FIA and other respondents yesterday in two petitions challenging the registration of identical cases against Swati in the province.

The two-judge bench, headed by Justice Moham­mad Karim Khan Agha, asked the police to submit details of the cases on Dec 22, the next date of hearing.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (30)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2022 11:53am
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Dec 10, 2022 11:55am
people are not fool. pdm gov lossing ground day by day and scared to go for election.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2022 11:56am
Faisal Vawda was right when he said Imran Khan is surrounded by corrupt people. Azam Swati and likes have tarnished the reputation of institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Dec 10, 2022 11:59am
Wow!. This guy has really rubbed someone the wrong way.
Reply Recommend 0
Lakhkar Khan
Dec 10, 2022 12:01pm
They should Seal money gala instead.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Ahmad
Dec 10, 2022 12:04pm
Where is apolitical mantra now?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Dec 10, 2022 12:05pm
Recently in Russia an opposition member was given 8.5 years prison term for writing against Russian army poor performance.
Reply Recommend 0
PakUK
Dec 10, 2022 12:05pm
Is there any law and order in this country?Criminals are being imported in power and they are being reckless. It’s the time SC takes notice of this before it’s too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Dec 10, 2022 12:11pm
Code violations must be enforced uniformly.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 10, 2022 12:11pm
What are we doing, where are we heading towards? Has the country gone to the dogs? There is something terribly wrong in this country that needs to be fixed immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 10, 2022 12:12pm
@Lakhkar Khan, Seal Bani Gala, and keep Jati Umrah as a symbol of prosperity of thieves and corrupt mafia?
Reply Recommend 0
Rumplestilskin
Dec 10, 2022 12:14pm
@Lakhkar Khan, and jaati umra should be bulldozed too
Reply Recommend 0
Adv Mahboob Soomro
Dec 10, 2022 12:14pm
The authorities mandating this. Good.Azam sawati form house was sealed on violation. But why this was noticed in these traumatic conditions of his ugly conduct of disputed tweets learned by the leader lacking statesmanship,he was blue eyed boy of power circles and his follies let him wander as non sense. When power circle professed their neutral posture than they must have to wait till the dust set,to teach lesson to culprit's. History is their to guide. Truth reconcilation method must prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Dec 10, 2022 12:15pm
What about Dar's illegal construction in Lahore??
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Dec 10, 2022 12:16pm
How many illegal building sealed in Islamabad by CDA ?
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Dec 10, 2022 12:48pm
I dont think he is ever going to mess with whoever he has messed with and he well knows who has messed with
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 10, 2022 12:48pm
Citaurus mall was sealed too for Buidling violations and opened under pressure from traders. Same is being done. Law of the jungle. Who are pulling the strings. Everybody knows it. Flour romance with you is finished for ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Dec 10, 2022 12:53pm
If it was a volition, then right step.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Dec 10, 2022 12:54pm
Put politics separate, he was one of the most corrupt Minister in which ever Government he was. He is now bearing the fruit. What you grow, so shall you reap
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Dec 10, 2022 12:56pm
Shame shame shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Dec 10, 2022 01:06pm
@Rumplestilskin, 100% agree
Reply Recommend 0
Nadim
Dec 10, 2022 01:06pm
Any overseas Pakistani planning to return home or invest in the country should think twice.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Dec 10, 2022 01:06pm
If they can persecute an elderly senator like this then imagine what chance an average citizen has of getting justice in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Dec 10, 2022 01:08pm
And now Swati is alone. There is no Niazi or his Faiz to save him. Where is Imran Khan anyway ? , why is Niazi who claimed to be so brave and abused the Army earlier so terrified to say anything to support Swati ?
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Dec 10, 2022 01:09pm
Good It should be demolished before courts legalize it just like saqib nisar regularized bani gala
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Dec 10, 2022 01:10pm
Being apolitical will be good start but trampling the basic rights of citizens is another blemish staining the reputation of the institution.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Dec 10, 2022 01:15pm
Fascism at its worst
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 10, 2022 01:15pm
This guy should have known better. Living in Pakistan he does not know what to speak about the arm... err.. anima... err neutral.... err.. estabils.. err The power that is established in Pakistan. You never speak anything that questions them. They are above questioning and can do what they want. Just leave them alone with their plots and DHA and various other businesses. After all they too have to send their kids to thee West for education and then go there and live with them after retirement.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Dec 10, 2022 01:17pm
All orders coming from neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah The Great
Dec 10, 2022 01:18pm
Political Vendetta continues in not much "Land of Pure".
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....
Breaking the deadlock
09 Dec, 2022

Breaking the deadlock

It is time for PDM and PTI to show flexibility and realise that the future of over 240m people is at stake.
A targeted killing
09 Dec, 2022

A targeted killing

IF there were any doubts about a sinister, transnational plot to kill journalist Arshad Sharif, the 592-page report...
Dog-bite epidemic
09 Dec, 2022

Dog-bite epidemic

AN exploding population of stray canines has fuelled a dog-bite epidemic in Sindh, with the provincial health...