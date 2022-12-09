DAWN.COM Logo

With $225m in blocked airline funds, Pakistan among top three on IATA’s list

Mohammad Asghar Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 08:53am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has blocked some $225 million of airlines’ dues, becoming one of the top countries restricting the industry from repatriating funds, the global airline association IATA said on Wednesday.

Pakistan already became a “blocked fund” country in April along with Sri Lanka. The two countries were being monitored and flagged in IATA’s “watch list countries” in 2021.

The amount of airline funds for repatriation being blocked by governments has risen by more than 25 per cent, or $394m, in the last six months to nearly $2 billion now, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents some 300 airlines comprising 83pc of global air traffic, said in a statement on Wednesday.

More than 27 countries and territories are blocking airlines from repatriation funds. Nigeria is on the top with $551m in blocked funds, followed by Pakistan ($225m), Bangladesh ($208m), Lebanon ($144m), and Algeria $140m.

These markets don’t include Venezuela, which has been alone sitting on some $3.8bn of airline funds since 2016, when the country last authorised limited repatriation.

IATA called on governments to “remove all barriers to airlines repatriating their revenues from ticket sales and other activities, in line with international agreements and treaty obligations”.

“Preventing airlines from repatriating funds may appear to be an easy way to shore up depleted treasuries, but ultimately the local economy will pay a high price,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

“No business can sustain providing service if they cannot get paid and this is no different for airlines. Air links are a vital economic catalyst. Enabling the efficient repatriation of revenues is critical for any economy to remain globally connected to markets and supply chains,” he said.

In an update issued in September, IATA said the industry’s blocked funds had jumped 27pc in the last six months, reaching $1.851bn.

“The total amount blocked is higher mainly driven by two factors: increase of sales across most markets and deterioration in Nigeria, Pakistan, Egypt, Russia and Ukraine and two new countries,” the association said at the time.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2022

Constantine
Dec 09, 2022 08:54am
These are red flags that the nation is going to default
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Dec 09, 2022 08:55am
Everyday one or two bad news, every single day.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Dec 09, 2022 08:55am
They have money to host cricket and send their blind cricket team to rich nation but don’t have money for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Dec 09, 2022 08:56am
“ Nigeria is on the top with $551m in blocked funds, followed by Pakistan ($225m),”- next only to nigeria. Big achievement, congrats.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 09, 2022 09:02am
Good that public who voted for corrupt politicians now will suffer and see high inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Dec 09, 2022 09:03am
Interesting way to shore up your forex reserve. Soon these airlines will stop operating and that will do more long-term damage to the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaya K Dutt
Dec 09, 2022 09:11am
All these Air Lines are stooges of Western Powers, preying on helpless victims.
Reply Recommend 0
zuk
Dec 09, 2022 09:18am
So we are in default on our foreign commitments. Its only a matter of time these airlines will start quitting operations to Pakistan. With PIA already blocked from operating to Europe we are in for total isolation from the world. But not to worry our great leaders Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have own planes to hop around.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 09, 2022 09:19am
Pakistan is on the road to ruins
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Dec 09, 2022 09:19am
Top 3!! Welldone PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 09, 2022 09:22am
Another big feather in the cap of destruction for Pakistan and its deluded people who think they are the best in world
Reply Recommend 0
Lost Track
Dec 09, 2022 09:25am
No one will be able to fly out in the face of IMF default. Not a bad thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Turk sulemaklu
Dec 09, 2022 09:29am
Starting from the superpower ambition but always end up in bottom 3.
Reply Recommend 0
John the Baptist
Dec 09, 2022 09:35am
The good news never stops coming!
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Dec 09, 2022 09:38am
This is a good opportunity for Pakistan to get rid of some of these airlines which have captured our air travel market.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Dec 09, 2022 09:39am
Retaining airline money will ultimately mean the end of International flights. Further - look at the countries that are doing this .... we don't want to be associated with those losers.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Dec 09, 2022 09:44am
At Which Direction We Are Going
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Dec 09, 2022 09:45am
Pti is responsible for this affair
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 09, 2022 09:45am
Bankrupt Pakistan International Airline (PIA).
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Dec 09, 2022 09:48am
"Nigeria is on the top with $551m in blocked funds, followed by Pakistan ($225m), Bangladesh ($208m), Lebanon ($144m), and Algeria $140m." - All Muslim Countries. Coincidence?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 09, 2022 09:53am
Dewalia PIA.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 09, 2022 09:56am
Its ok.we will pay emirates and continue on.Rest can stop flying to pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Dec 09, 2022 10:01am
Inching towards bankruptcy, seems like truth coming out.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Dec 09, 2022 10:03am
They spent millions of dollars last year to hold an OIC summit to shore up aid for barbaric Taliban regime last year. What if these airlines cancel flights to Pakistan and do not allow PIA to fly in their country of origin ?
Reply Recommend 0
Gulabi Peerni
Dec 09, 2022 10:06am
One more day, one more piece of news, congratulations pakistan. Keep on the good work.
Reply Recommend 0

