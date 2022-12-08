DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 08, 2022

German coup plotters 'heavily armed and dangerous', says police chief

AFP Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 08:03pm
<p>Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin, Germany, Dec 7. — Reuters</p>

Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin, Germany, Dec 7. — Reuters

A German far-right group busted for plotting to topple the government was heavily armed and posed a real threat, the federal police chief said Thursday.

Those arrested on Wednesday included “a dangerous mix of people with irrational convictions, some with a lot of money and others in possession of weapons”, Holger Muench told the ARD broadcaster.

They had put in place “a plan that they also intended to carry out... That makes it dangerous and that is why we intervened,” he said.

Weapons were found in 50 of the locations searched, Muench said, including crossbows, rifles, and ammunition.

Fifty-four people are under investigation for links to the group, which prosecutors say was planning to overthrow the German state and install its own government.

Twenty-five people were arrested, including an ex-MP, former soldiers, and aristocrat and businessman Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss, who was reportedly earmarked to be Germany's new leader after the coup.

However, “We should not assume that a group with a few dozen members, maybe a hundred, is able to really challenge the state system in Germany,” Muench said.

More arrests are likely to be made, he added.

“We have identified other people whose status in relation to this group we do not yet know exactly,” he said.

The group is thought to be made up of supporters of the “Citizens of the Reich” (Reichsbuerger), an ideological movement in Germany that encompasses far-right extremists, conspiracy theorists, and gun enthusiasts.

The Reichsbuerger generally believe in the continued existence of the pre-World War I German Reich, or empire, under a monarchy and several groups declared their own states.

The group planning the plot had been under surveillance since the spring, Thomas Haldenwang, Germany's domestic security chief, told the RTL broadcaster.

“This is the first time a nationwide network has been set up with very concrete plans,” he added, stressing that there were “plans to overthrow the government, plans to actually implement an overthrow”.

There are around 21,000 Reichsbuerger in Germany, he said, around 10 percent of whom are considered likely to use violence.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sami
Dec 08, 2022 08:21pm
Neo-Nazis are behind this plot!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Worsening hunger
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Worsening hunger

THAT the dollar liquidity crunch has started hurting the import of essential items such as vegetables and raw...
Bannu beheading
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Bannu beheading

The state must take up the cudgels and neutralise barbarism before it spreads.
Smog misery
08 Dec, 2022

Smog misery

IF 2022 has taught us anything, it is that generations of reckless disregard for Mother Nature has accrued very ...
Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...