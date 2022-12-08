DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 08, 2022

Army chief visits Quaid’s mausoleum to pay tribute

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 09:48am
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi on Wednesday. — ISPR
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi on Wednesday. — ISPR

KARACHI: In his first trip to Karachi after becoming the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the founder of the nation.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he laid a wreath and offered fateha at the mausoleum.

On his arrival in the city, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Mohammad Saeed.

Gen Munir also visited the headquarters of the Karachi corps, where he was briefed on operational, security and other matters of the formation.

He was also briefed on army assistance to civil administration during the recent natural calamity in the province, particularly in the interior of Sindh.

The army chief appreciated the army and Rangers for their operational preparedness and reaching out to the people of Sindh during the recent unprecedented floods in the country.

He praised formation, allied organisations and law enforcement agencies for maintaining a safe and secure environment in the province, particularly in Karachi, the ISPR statement concluded.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Worsening hunger
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Worsening hunger

THAT the dollar liquidity crunch has started hurting the import of essential items such as vegetables and raw...
Bannu beheading
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Bannu beheading

The state must take up the cudgels and neutralise barbarism before it spreads.
Smog misery
08 Dec, 2022

Smog misery

IF 2022 has taught us anything, it is that generations of reckless disregard for Mother Nature has accrued very ...
Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...