Army chief visits Quaid’s mausoleum to pay tribute

KARACHI: In his first trip to Karachi after becoming the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the founder of the nation.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he laid a wreath and offered fateha at the mausoleum.

On his arrival in the city, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Mohammad Saeed.

Gen Munir also visited the headquarters of the Karachi corps, where he was briefed on operational, security and other matters of the formation.

He was also briefed on army assistance to civil administration during the recent natural calamity in the province, particularly in the interior of Sindh.

The army chief appreciated the army and Rangers for their operational preparedness and reaching out to the people of Sindh during the recent unprecedented floods in the country.

He praised formation, allied organisations and law enforcement agencies for maintaining a safe and secure environment in the province, particularly in Karachi, the ISPR statement concluded.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022