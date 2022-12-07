DAWN.COM Logo

Will be back in the ground in two to three weeks: Shaheen Afridi

Dawn.com Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 09:38pm
<p>Cricketer Shaheen Afridi at a press conference by Lahore Qlaandars on Wednesday. — Twitter/Lahore Qalandars</p>

Cricketer Shaheen Afridi at a press conference by Lahore Qlaandars on Wednesday. — Twitter/Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi would “be seen fully fit on the ground very soon”, the Pakistan pace spearhead said on Wednesday.

The lanky left-arm pacer is currently nursing a knee injury on the sidelines while Pakistan host England in a three-match home Test series. The 22-year-old also had his appendix removed earlier this month.

Talking to reporters in a press conference organised by Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen said that he would be back on the ground within two to three weeks.

He was flanked by fast-bowler Haris Rauf, who was recently ruled out of the remainder of the Test series due to an injury.

“We did not become unfit […] we just caught the evil eye,” Shaheen said in response to a question regarding the players returning to the field and their injuries.

Elaborating on his recovery, he said: “There was a medical board working with me and guiding me about the diet — what to eat and what to not.”

Shaheen added that the medical team was providing him with food according to his dietary requirements as he takes “less proteins”.

“My physique is such that I need certain things and do not need others,” he said.

“Of course, we are there for Pakistan at all times. This life [can be] sacrificed for Pakistan,” the pacer added.

