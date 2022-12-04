Terrorist commander killed in intense exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

A terrorist commander named Muhammad Noor was killed during an intense exchange of fire with troops in the Shewa area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist, whose alias was Sarakai.

The statement added that the terrorist was involved in high-profile terrorist activities against security forces, as well as kidnapping for ransom. He was also wanted by the Counter Terrorism Department in multiple cases.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR concluded.

Last month, four alleged terrorists were killed, and two security personnel embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in Kamal Pass area of Shahrig town of Harnai district.

According to the ISPR, members of security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in Kaman Pass area near Shahrig area of Balo­chistan to clear a hideout of terrorists.