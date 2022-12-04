DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 04, 2022

Terrorist commander killed in intense exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.com Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 12:03am

A terrorist commander named Muhammad Noor was killed during an intense exchange of fire with troops in the Shewa area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist, whose alias was Sarakai.

The statement added that the terrorist was involved in high-profile terrorist activities against security forces, as well as kidnapping for ransom. He was also wanted by the Counter Terrorism Department in multiple cases.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR concluded.

Last month, four alleged terrorists were killed, and two security personnel embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in Kamal Pass area of Shahrig town of Harnai district.

According to the ISPR, members of security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in Kaman Pass area near Shahrig area of Balo­chistan to clear a hideout of terrorists.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...