DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 24, 2022

‘Delusional mindset’: ISPR hits back at Indian army official for remarks about taking control of parts of AJK

Dawn.com Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 10:51am

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday denounced a top Indian military official’s statement about taking control of parts of Azad Kashmir as an “apt manifestation” of the Indian army’s “delusional mindset”.

“The unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian army officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir is an apt manifestation of Indian armed forces’ delusional mindset and showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought,” an early morning tweet by the ISPR director general said.

The tweet referred to Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement from Tuesday, following Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks about “retrieving” parts of Azad Kashmir and his claims that citizens were subjected to human rights violations in the region.

According to Hindustan Times, Dwivedi, who is the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Indian army’s northern command, responded to the minister’s statement by underscoring that a resolution on the matter already existed in parliament.

“As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. We are always ready for it,” the report quoted him as saying.

The army official from across the border also alleged that “there were around 300 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir at this time, with another 160 waiting for an opportunity to cross the LoC (Line of Control) and sneak into India”.

In its rebuke, the ISPR said: “The fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so-called ‘launch-pads’ and ‘terrorists’ are an attempt to divert attention from the Indian army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent, unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by international law and enshrined in UN (United Nations) Security Council resolutions.”

The military’s media affairs wing further said the Indian officials “lofty claims and surreal ambition is intellectually insulting.

“[The] Pakistan military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability.”

However, the ISPR warned, this desire for peace “is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions, including recently in the Balakot episode”.

In the interest of regional peace, the Indian military would do well to abstain from “irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology”, the ISPR asserted.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Expat
Nov 24, 2022 10:58am
We have the tea ready anytime they want to visit
Reply Recommend 0
Prof Dr Ahmed
Nov 24, 2022 11:04am
Pakistan Army is best in the world and we support our army from core of our hearts and standing shoulder to shoulder with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Nov 24, 2022 11:05am
Pakistan always in denial
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Farewell to arms
Updated 24 Nov, 2022

Farewell to arms

The good general failed to tell us what motivated his institution to quit politics in his last year in power.
Currency crisis
24 Nov, 2022

Currency crisis

NOMURA, a top financial services company based in Japan, has included Pakistan among seven countries threatened by a...
Privilege and policing
24 Nov, 2022

Privilege and policing

POOR policing and privilege collided in what could have been an entirely preventable tragedy. A young man — a...
Justice denied
Updated 23 Nov, 2022

Justice denied

The Sindh government must immediately file an appeal against the acquittal of suspects in Perween Rehman murder case.
Targeting minorities
23 Nov, 2022

Targeting minorities

AS India undergoes a transformation from a relatively secular state into a Hindutva-inspired rashtra, under the...
Disappearing act
23 Nov, 2022

Disappearing act

IT is most unusual for the Sharif clan to have collectively disappeared from the picture right before the PDM...