Palestinian’s killing termed an execution

RAMALLAH: An Israeli offi­­cer shot dead a Pales­tinian suspected of preparing an attack in the occupied West Bank on Friday, an incident which the Palestinians denounced as an execution.

The man had allegedly stabbed and lightly wounded an Israeli border policeman after which a colleague overpowered him. The Palestinian then fought with the other policeman and tried to snatch his rifle before the latter shot him dead, border police said in a statement.

The Palestinian foreign Ministry said it was tantamount to an execution meant to escalate already spiralling violence in the territory.

Border police distributed a photo of a knife on the ground and another of a policeman with what appears to be a stabbing wound to his head.

A video circulating on social media showed an Israeli policeman holding a man in a head-lock by a road as two other men try to wrestle him away.

The man then appears to strike the officer and attempt to take hold of his rifle before the police official pulls out a handgun and shoots him several times as he falls to the ground.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022