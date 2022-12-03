DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 03, 2022

Palestinian’s killing termed an execution

Reuters Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 10:05am
occupied West Bank: Israeli forces take position as Palestinians wave national flags during a protest in Beit Dajan against the establishment of Israeli outposts, on Friday.—AFP
occupied West Bank: Israeli forces take position as Palestinians wave national flags during a protest in Beit Dajan against the establishment of Israeli outposts, on Friday.—AFP

RAMALLAH: An Israeli offi­­cer shot dead a Pales­tinian suspected of preparing an attack in the occupied West Bank on Friday, an incident which the Palestinians denounced as an execution.

The man had allegedly stabbed and lightly wounded an Israeli border policeman after which a colleague overpowered him. The Palestinian then fought with the other policeman and tried to snatch his rifle before the latter shot him dead, border police said in a statement.

The Palestinian foreign Ministry said it was tantamount to an execution meant to escalate already spiralling violence in the territory.

Border police distributed a photo of a knife on the ground and another of a policeman with what appears to be a stabbing wound to his head.

A video circulating on social media showed an Israeli policeman holding a man in a head-lock by a road as two other men try to wrestle him away.

The man then appears to strike the officer and attempt to take hold of his rifle before the police official pulls out a handgun and shoots him several times as he falls to the ground.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...