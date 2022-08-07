DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 07, 2022

Israel, Palestinians agree truce from Sunday evening

Reuters | Naveed Siddiqui Published August 7, 2022 Updated August 7, 2022 09:57pm
<p>Palestinians inspect a house hit in an Israeli air strike, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza city, August 6, 2022.—Reuters/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Flame and smoke rise during an Israeli air strike, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City on Saturday. —Reuters</p>

Israel and Palestinian fighters have agreed to a truce in Gaza from Sunday evening as mediated by Cairo, sources said, after a weekend-long pounding of Palestinian targets by Israel triggered longer-range rocket attacks against its cities.

An Egyptian security source said Israel had agreed to the proposal, while a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian efforts said the ceasefire would go into effect at 20:00 (1700 GMT).

Spokespeople for Israel and Islamic Jihad, the faction it has been fighting in Gaza, did not confirm this, saying only that they were in contact with Cairo.

The flare-up, recalling preludes to previous Gaza attacks, has worried world powers. However, it has been relatively contained as Hamas, the governing group in the Gaza Strip and a more powerful force than the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, has so far stayed out.

Gaza officials said 31 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians, had so far been killed.

The Egyptian security source said earlier that the proposed truce was to take effect at 2100 GMT.

On Sunday morning, Islamic Jihad extended its range to fire toward Jerusalem in what it described as retaliation for the overnight killing of its southern Gaza commander by Israel — the second such senior officer it has lost in the fighting.

"The blood of the martyrs will not be wasted," Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

The salvo came as religious Jews were fasting in an annual commemoration of two Jerusalem temples destroyed in antiquity. Israel said its Iron Dome interceptor, whose success rate the army put at 97 per cent, shot down the rockets just west of the city.

Palestinians dazed by another surge of bloodshed — after outbreaks of attacks in 2008-09, 2012, 2014 and last year — picked through the ruins of houses to salvage furniture or documents.

"Who wants a war? No one. But we also don't like to keep silent when women, children and leaders are killed," said a Gaza taxi driver who identified himself only as Abu Mohammad.

"An eye for an eye."

Israel put the onus on Islamic Jihad to stop shooting. "Quiet will be answered with quiet," an army spokesman said.

In another potential flashpoint, Jews marking the Tisha Be'av fast visited the site where their ancient temples once stood — the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City.

The scheduled visits affront Palestinians for whom Al Aqsa is a national as well as a religious symbol. Video circulated online showed some Jews trying to pray in defiance of Israeli regulations, as police moved in to stop them and Muslim worshippers shouted in protest.

Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes on Friday against what it anticipated would be an Islamic Jihad attack meant to avenge the arrest of a leader of the group in the occupied West Bank. Arrest sweeps against the group have continued in that territory.

The "hundreds of rockets fired by Islamic Jihad" in response are the reason for the continuing operation, according to Israeli security cabinet minister Gideon Saar.

"To the extent that Islamic Jihad wants to protract this operation, it will regret it," he told Israel's Army Radio.

Jerusalem

Islamic Jihad is aligned with Hamas, but often acts independently. Both are blacklisted as terrorist organisations by much of the West.

Hamas has fought four wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, including the conflict last May.

A flare-up with Islamic Jihad came in 2019, following Israel's killing of Baha Abu al-Ata, Jabari's predecessor. Hamas did not join the fray in that conflict.

Hamas's moves now could prove crucial, with the group facing pressure from some to restore calm in order to improve economic conditions in Gaza.

Pakistan condemns storming of Al Aqsa mosque

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa mosque's courtyard by Israeli settlers under the protection of occupying forces.

"This provocative action has blatantly violated the sanctity of the Qibla-i-Awal and hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world," the FO said in a press release.

The FO said such incidents were "flagrant violations of international law, international norms and practices", adding that any attempt to change Al Aqsa mosque's historical and legal status must stop.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli aggression and violations, which continue to fuel violence, tension and instability in the region."

Senator Sherry Rehman also strongly rebuked the "indiscriminate Israeli aggression".

Pakistan had on Saturday strongly condemned airstrikes by Israel on Gaza that resulted in injuries and deaths of Palestinians, including a five-year-old girl.

Censuring the attacks, the FO had said the latest spate of aggression was “typical of the Israeli atrocities, illegal actions and indiscriminate use of force against innocent Palestinians over the decades in complete defiance of international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

The FO had called upon the international community to urge Israel to put an immediate end to the “blatant use of force and flagrant violations of human rights”, adding that it was “imperative” to immediately stop the aggression.

Changez Khan
Aug 07, 2022 12:17pm
Why are Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab countries not condemning Israel's barbaric attack? It is a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeb
Aug 07, 2022 12:19pm
Ashamed of being silent muslim.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 07, 2022 12:26pm
Stand with Israel..... No mercy for terrorists and their sympathizers
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Aug 07, 2022 12:29pm
Where are the champion of peace who cry for even animal rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:30pm
Why the so-called international bodies are silent? Doesn't it a violation of human rights?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:31pm
Arab States are busy in trading with Israel and neglecting Palestinians.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:32pm
Because we the Muslims are not united.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 07, 2022 12:32pm
Terrorist Israel continues to kill children in Palestine.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:32pm
You sow so shall you not reap?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:33pm
United we stand divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Aug 07, 2022 12:37pm
Palestinian terrorist groups attack Israel hoping to invoke airstrikes as usual and then use children as shields. These people have lost all human senses, this has happened countless times in the past. Israel doesn't conduct airstrikes unless attacked.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 07, 2022 12:40pm
Barbarism at its peak...people who claim to be victims of holocaust..now inflicting holocaust on helpless!
Reply Recommend 0
Amzad Panhwar
Aug 07, 2022 12:45pm
Narendra Modi and whole of India smiling reading this.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 07, 2022 12:51pm
Shameless act by Israel, where are champions of human rights now? Rest in Peace innocent deceased.
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Aug 07, 2022 12:59pm
@Amzad Panhwar, learn to follow rules and live peacefully, if one tries to kill others will die on their own swords
Reply Recommend 0
Damagh
Aug 07, 2022 01:01pm
It is all a one sided show and for so long, I really feel bad for Palestinians. Palestine having no proper military to defend themselves is at the mercy of the aggressor with American tax money funding Israeli military. Very much similar situation like India & Pakistan but this Palestine they call Pakistan has a military to payback in the same coin for any misadventures.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajat
Aug 07, 2022 01:01pm
@Amzad Panhwar, nobody in India smiling reading this. War is bad and unnecessary innocent civilians being killed
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Aug 07, 2022 01:02pm
Yes saudia, uae, Egypt you can all open air space to Israel so that their jets can bomb plastenine.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajat
Aug 07, 2022 01:02pm
Nobody in India smiljng. Innocent people being killed , such a bad news. Whats there to smile?
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 07, 2022 01:04pm
What a 'heartless world'
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 07, 2022 01:09pm
@Khalid, love your criminals!!
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 07, 2022 01:11pm
israel is a terrorist state........
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 07, 2022 01:12pm
Shame on the 2nd biggest terrorist state in the world after India called Israel, who on the basis of ruthless, spineless, gutless and gritless jungle law of "might is right" is shamelessly using its free U.S. license since last 75 years to kill, kill & kill anybody and everybody anywhere in the world including the hapless, feeble, weak and trifle Palestinians without due process, transparency, rule of law or any fear whatsoever of being prosecuted anywhere in the world including the U.N. ICJ.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 07, 2022 01:30pm
And Shameless Saudia and UAE are only worried about trading with terrorist Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 07, 2022 01:33pm
Strong time we realise we cant do anythig about it. Best to imporve our country
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Aug 07, 2022 01:35pm
Why the world is quiet? If china does same thing to Taiwan then you see how the world screams. Double standard.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 07, 2022 01:45pm
@Khalid, you need to be a human to condem loss of innocent lives
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 07, 2022 01:47pm
Israel is the nicest evil state
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 07, 2022 01:47pm
Israel is the biggest evil state
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 07, 2022 01:51pm
Israel, with 1.5millions of Jews worldwide, is getting away with murders, and no one dare, including USA, to say anything against them.
Reply Recommend 0
tariq
Aug 07, 2022 01:52pm
And stupid people say pakistan should recognise and respect a country over a thousand miles away. But israel can not recognise and respect a country less than 1 mile from the border.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 07, 2022 01:53pm
@Hawk, - double or even triple standards. It's a war of political power fought through proxies found everywhere - Ukraine, Taiwan and queens and kings.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 07, 2022 01:54pm
@Damagh, - can we defend our airspace?
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Aug 07, 2022 01:55pm
Children and women killers are real terrorists
Reply Recommend 0

