Dry weather to continue for next few days

RAWALPINDI: Dry weather will continue for the next few days and fog will engulf many parts of the country.

The Met Office on Friday said due to the persistent dry weather, foggy conditions were likely to continue during the coming week with increasing intensity, particularly during night and morning hours.

Very cold weather conditions will be observed in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, north Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan and Kashmir with chances of light rain with snowfall over the hills on December 3.

