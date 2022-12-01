DAWN.COM Logo

Cops suspended for ‘stopping judge from using foggy motorway’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 08:41am

LAHORE: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has suspended two patrolling officers from service, allegedly for stopping an anti-terrorism court judge from travelling on Sialkot Motorway (M-II) that was closed due to fog.

According to NHMP sources, the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway was closed for traffic due to fog three days ago, when the official vehicle of an ATC judge and the police squad accompanying it forcibly crossed the barrier at Muridke interchange and entered the motorway around 8:30am.

They say that on receiving a call from the NHMP headquarters, two patrolling officers — Shakir Ali and Haider Ali — stopped the judge’s vehicle at the next interchange. The patrolling officer challaned the vehicles for forcibly entering the motorway.

A footage circulating on social media showed that the patrolling officers had stopped the judge’s convoy and were preparing challan of the vehicles.

A policeman, on the condition of anonymity, told Dawn the judge was annoyed over stopping of his convoy and threatened to “hold the court on the motorway and start proceedings against the patrolling officers under terrorism sections for stopping him.”

He termed the suspension of patrolling officers unjustified, saying they were just enforcing the law. He demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to order an inquiry into the incident and “provide justice to the two patrolling officers”.

The NHMP spokesperson was not available for his comments.

Anser
Dec 01, 2022 08:45am
This can happen only in Pakistan! In USA the judge will go behind bars!
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Dec 01, 2022 08:50am
Law must be beyond any law of the land.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar kazmi NY
Dec 01, 2022 08:53am
This judge is a disgrace to any judicial system and deserves serous consequences for abusing his power and those , who suspended the Police officers following the law in pursuance of their duty, must be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Dec 01, 2022 08:53am
Lawyers and Judges top the list of corrupts in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
ding dong
Dec 01, 2022 08:54am
Mockery of Justice
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Pervez
Dec 01, 2022 09:09am
Instead of the cops this judge must be suspended and tried for breaking the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Pervez
Dec 01, 2022 09:10am
This judge comes from the lawyer community. So what else can you expect?
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Dec 01, 2022 09:15am
Might is right in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 01, 2022 09:17am
Where is the fog. Corrupt system needs binning..
Reply Recommend 0
Syed San Diego
Dec 01, 2022 09:19am
Off course can happen in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Dec 01, 2022 09:19am
Great what a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Kublai
Dec 01, 2022 09:19am
What would you call a judge acting this way? They are supposed to uphold law and order. Not act like common thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Dec 01, 2022 09:20am
It’s usually the ones who come from poor families they act like this
Reply Recommend 0
MANSOOR AHMED SYED
Dec 01, 2022 09:20am
Moror way is a domain of motorway police to ensure safety of travellers.Our judiciary should stand behind cops
Reply Recommend 0
ASIF EAZA
Dec 01, 2022 09:21am
The public faces such sufferings in their daily life while such judges and govt. officers enjoy the perks and become above the laws on context of performing duty. Its too much, this must end now. The public will no more tolerate such kind of unjustices.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Dec 01, 2022 09:23am
What can you expect from these judge for the people of Pakistan then?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 01, 2022 09:26am
Everybody is above the law in this country. No one is under the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Dec 01, 2022 09:48am
What is the procedure of appointment of a judge in Pakistan and how he was appointed.This is a test case to correct the procedure to appoint a Judge in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Doshi
Dec 01, 2022 09:50am
Put the judge behind bars and teach him a lesdon
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Dec 01, 2022 09:53am
No doubt our judiciary is at the tail bottom internationally.
Reply Recommend 0
Altaf hussain
Dec 01, 2022 09:53am
Shame on the judge , doesn’t deserve to one
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Dec 01, 2022 09:55am
Judges also fall into the category of untouchables -- beware!
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Dec 01, 2022 10:02am
May 02, 2007, New Jersey governor Gov. Jon S. Corzine was ticketed for not wearing seatbelt. He paid $46 fine.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Dec 01, 2022 10:04am
Palm Bay, Florida, mayor was stopped for traffic, he was driving without a license. He was ticketed. May appreciated the cop and rewarded him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 01, 2022 10:08am
Long before IKN , the privileged class ruled this nation , during iKN rule ( who is also from a privileged class) , the privileged class ruled this nation . Long after IKN the privileged class will continue to rule this nation - Any questions?
Reply Recommend 0
Farooque
Dec 01, 2022 10:10am
We expect from such a person to give judgement in Pakistani courts. His service must be terminated at once.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 01, 2022 10:13am
The judge must immediately be fired and Never allowed to hold such a high position ever again. The suspended police officers should be reinstated and awarded medals and enforcing the LW.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Dec 01, 2022 10:13am
Typical law of jungle. The decision to suspend the cops should be reversed without delay!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Farhan H. Jafri
Dec 01, 2022 10:14am
Even petty actions sometimes bring big changes. Authorities should intervene immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Dec 01, 2022 10:14am
This shows the mentality of the judge, had it been in other civilized county the judge would be behind the bars. Despicable.
Reply Recommend 0

