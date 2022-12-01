DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 01, 2022

Headline inflation eases marginally to 23.8pc in November

Tahir Sherani Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 04:13pm

Headline inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) rose 23.8 per cent year-on-year in November, declining marginally from last month’s 26.6pc, as food and transport prices continue to be the main drivers, official data released on Thursday showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased 0.8pc in November compared to a rise of 4.7pc in the previous month.

The latest figures are in line with the Ministry of Finance’s outlook for the month, issued on Tuesday, which said inflationary pressure was expected to marginally ease out due to smooth domestic supplies, unchanged energy prices in November and a stable exchange rate. The ministry had said it expected CPI inflation in the range of 23-25pc for November.

Pakistan has been in the grips of decades-high inflation in the past few months but the CPI hike slowed down in September to 23.2pc from a 49-year high of 27.2pc in August.

However, the trend reversed the very next month when headline inflation rose sharply to 26.6pc in October, prompting the central bank to ring alarm bells in its monetary policy statement last week when it raised the key policy rate by 100 basis points to a 24-year high of 16pc in a decision it said was “aimed at ensuring that elevated inflation does not become entrenched”.

In a briefing after the rate hike on Friday, the bank said the country was facing a wage-price spiral which could lead to long-term inflation, adding that “inflationary pressures have proven to be stronger and more persistent than expected”.

According to CPI data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, almost all sub-indices registered double digit growth in November, with transport leading the pack at 44.2pc followed by food at 31.2pc, both slowing down marginally from last month’s 53.2pc and 36.4pc, respectively.

Dats showed that urban and rural inflation rose at an annual rate of 21.6pc and 27.2pc, respectively, dropping from last month’s 24.6pc and 29.5pc.

Food inflation in urban and rural areas clocked in at 28.8pc and 33.7pc, respectively.

In urban areas, food items that saw prices surge in November over last year include:

  • Onions (284.87pc)

  • Gram Whole (63.49pc)

  • Tea (62.18pc)

  • Pulse Gram (56.19pc)

  • Besan (56.1pc)

  • Butter (53.05pc)

  • Pulse Mash (47.76pc)

  • Pulse Moong (46.29pc)

  • Mustard Oil (44.69pc)

  • Wheat (43.4pc)

  • Cooking Oil (41.88pc)

  • Dessert Preparation (40.1pc)

  • Rice (39.75pc)

  • Pulse Masoor (38.73pc)

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...
A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...