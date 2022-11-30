DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 30, 2022

Govt sees marginal easing of inflation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that inflationary pressure is expected to marginally ease out month-on-month due to smooth domestic supplies, unchanged energy prices in November and a stable exchange rate.

Further, the recent Kissan package has made an optimistic crop outlook which will decelerate food inflation in the months ahead.

Moreover, the food supply chain disruption caused by flash floods is also settling down which has smoothened the food and other related markets, the ministry said in its economic update and outlook for November.

Thus, food inflation is also expected to remain on the lower side because the administered prices are maintained restricting the pass-through of energy-led inflation. Though international commodity prices are showing an upward trend on a year-on-year basis and Pakistan being a net importer may be affected by it.

However, the stable exchange rate and the government’s administrative policy and relief measures are providing a cushion to absorb its impact. It is expected that CPI inflation will marginally decline in November and may remain in the range of 23-25 per cent, the ministry hoped.

On the sectoral side, the delayed sowing of wheat crop in Sindh is making it challenging to achieve the targets set for Rabi 2022-23. However, the supporting measures by both federal and provincial governments may reverse the negative effects on the agriculture sector.

For October, the Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) is expected to show moderate positive growth both on YoY and MoM basis if no adverse shock is observed. But shocks emanating from the floods and the energy crises represent downside risks.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...
Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...