Iranian envoy calls for strengthening trade relations

December 1, 2022

QUETTA: Iranian Ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini has said Pakistan and Iran need to work jointly to foil all conspiracies hatched and hurdles created by international forces in the way of close relations between the two countries.

Talking to business leaders at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) here on Tuesday, he said trade relations between Pakistan and Iran would be strengthened by removing all hurdles in their way.

QCCI president Haji Abdullah Achakzai, senior vice president Haji Agha Gul Khilji, vice president Syed Abdul Ahad Agha and other business leaders were present on the occasion.

Mr Hussaini said Iranian officials would be deployed at Bazarcha business terminal in Taftan soon to increase trade activities between the two countries, while efforts were also under way to establish border markets and remove hurdles in the way of industrial activities.

“We want to have free trade with Pakistan so all the three countries of the region — Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan — should have long-lasting strong trade relations,” he said, adding that Iran is in favour of running a freight train from Islamabad to Tehran and Istanbul, besides Balochistan to Zahidan and from there to Central Asian states.

The Iranian envoy said there are investment opportunities in Pakistan, but Balochistan has a special position, and “we should not be hopeless and try to strengthen bilateral trade relations”. He said the 24th Joint Border Commission meeting held in Zahidan also discussed issues relating to trade in detail and took many decisions.

He said the Pishin Mand-Gabad border would be inaugurated soon.

Mr Hussaini said recently a delegation consisting of officials from different chambers of Iran met officials of the FPCCI in Karachi and signed various memoranda of understanding, one of which was to early resolve trade disputes.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2022

