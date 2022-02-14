Pak-Iran border one of peace and friendship, says PM Imran in meeting with Iranian minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan described on Monday the Pakistan-Iran border as a frontier of "peace and friendship" and underlined the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries for addressing security issues as Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi, who was on a day-long visit to Islamabad, called on him.

During the meeting, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, PM Imran expressed satisfaction over the "positive momentum in brotherly relations between the two countries" and highlighted the vast potential that existed for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

The prime minister particularly emphasised the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity, the statement said, adding that he also stressed the early completion and operationalisation of border sustenance markets for the economic uplift of people living on both sides of the Pakistan-Iran border.

PM Imran "also expressed satisfaction over [the] convergence of views regarding a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and underscored the importance of close coordination between the two countries".

He stressed the need for urgent action by the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis and an economic meltdown in Afghanistan and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability, and counter terrorism.

The premier also thanked the Iranian government and the country's supreme leader for their "steadfast support" for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He extended an invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan "at an early date".

Dr Vahidi conveyed cordial greetings of the Iranian leadership to the prime minister on the occasion and reaffirmed Iran’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all aspects, the PMO said.

The Iranian interior minister, heading a nine-member delegation, had arrived in Islamabad earlier today and was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The nine-member Iranian delegation was received by the interior minister and other senior ranking officials, according to Radio Pakistan.

Prior Dr Vahidi's meeting with PM Imran, the Iranian delegation held separate meetings with Rashid and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Meeting with Gen Bajwa

According to Radio Pakistan, the army called during his meeting with the delegation for collective efforts to "deny any space or liberty of action to be exploited by miscreants along the Pakistan-Iran border".

"Geostrategic environment, particularly the regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in defence and security domains, were discussed during the meeting," the report said, adding that the COAS and the Iranian minister also exchanged views on the Pakistan-Iran border security mechanism, including border markets.

The visiting dignitary, while acknowledging that ensuring stability in Afghanistan was a collective regional responsibility, appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability, particularly by means of humanitarian assistance, to mitigate challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan, the report added.

Interior ministers' meeting

In meeting with Rashid, the two sides agreed to form Joint working groups to strengthen bilateral relations.

Rashid shared a statement in this regard on his official Twitter, announcing that the two sides had also agreed on setting up markets along the Pakistan-Iran border and increasing the number of border terminals.

"The two sides also exchanged views on completing fencing work on Pak-Iran border at the earliest [and] it was agreed that the territory of Pakistan and Iran should not be used for terrorist activities against each other," the statement, which was in Urdu, read.

The regional security situation, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, exchange of prisoners, facilitating pilgrims, ways to prevent illegal immigration and drug trafficking and other matters were also discussed during the meeting.

According to the statement, Dr Vahidi "strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said his country considers terrorist attacks in Pakistan attacks on Iran".

"Pakistan and Iran have long lasting historic ties," the statement quoted him as saying.

Rashid Ahmed thanked Iran for supporting Pakistan's position on Indian-occupied Kashmir, the statement said, adding that he termed the recent increase in terrorist attacks "regrettable" and highlighted the need for joint cooperation to end terrorism.

He said Pakistan would continue to play its positive role for lasting peace in the region and welfare of Afghan people, according to the statement.

Dr Vahidi's arrival follows the visit of Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef to the country last week.

Earlier, a brief statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said the Iranian minister would hold meetings with PM Imran and other government functionaries.

During his meetings, the statement said, Dr Vahidi and Pakistani officials would discuss the exchange of prisoners, among other issues.

In October last year, both the countries had agreed to form a special committee for effective implementation on an agreement for the exchange of prisoners.

The agreement was finalised in a meeting between Ahmed representing Pakistan and members of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in Majlis (Iranian Parliament).

Both sides had also discussed suggestions to overcome terrorism and human trafficking and vowed to keep their efforts continue for the formation of stable Afghanistan.