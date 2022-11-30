DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 30, 2022

Ishaq Dar says petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged till Dec 15

Dawn.com Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 10:51pm
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar makes an important announcement to the nation on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar makes an important announcement to the nation on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel would remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

In a televised address, he said: “The government has decided to maintain the price of high speed diesel (HSD) […] there will be no change. As for petrol, there will be no change and it will remain unchanged from Dec 1 to 15.”

The minister said that the price of kerosene oil, which was used by lower income groups, would be slashed by Rs10.

“As for light diesel oil (LDO) […] it has been decided to reduce the price by Rs7.5 per litre.”

The minister further said that the deadline for filing tax returns, which was originally today, had been extended by 15 days till Dec 15. He urged the nation to take advantage of this opportunity and file their tax returns at the earliest.

The government had previously kept the prices of all petroleum products unchanged on Oct 15, Oct 30 and Nov 15.

In light of today’s announcement, the price of petrol and HSD will remain Rs224.80 and Rs235.30 per litre, respectively.

On the other hand, the price of kerosene will go down from Rs191.83 to Rs181.83 while for LDO it will decrease from Rs186.50 to Rs179.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Taj Ahmad
Nov 30, 2022 09:38pm
Things getting better under Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister of Pakistan, keep it up Dar Saheb and make Pakistan great again.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Nov 30, 2022 09:40pm
The Sharif family regard the people of Pakistan with complete contempt.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 30, 2022 09:51pm
When international prices go down, they keep petrol unchanged as a ‘Favor’. Pulling wool over our eyes.
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Nov 30, 2022 09:52pm
Prices in international market are falling but they are selling on the same rate .why????
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Nov 30, 2022 09:53pm
@Taj Ahmad , We don't use this kerosene oil no relief
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 30, 2022 09:53pm
Little imported consolations. How many poor people will be benefitted is the bottom line
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Nov 30, 2022 09:59pm
Guess snap elections are near.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal Farris
Nov 30, 2022 10:02pm
Bad and worst economy of Pakistan. A default country and worst government for investors. Mostly left others to leave.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 30, 2022 10:02pm
Imported finance minister unacceptable !
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 30, 2022 10:05pm
What a fraud, raise the price by 100 and then reduce by 10, is that great?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Shah
Nov 30, 2022 10:07pm
What about defaulting predictions ,please clear the air.!!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 30, 2022 10:09pm
Weldone Dar sb.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 30, 2022 10:09pm
Afraid just short of heart failure due to thorough spanking from the IMF!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Nov 30, 2022 10:16pm
@Taj Ahmad , what Mifta Ismail says ? Isaq Dar taking country to Default !
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal Farris
Nov 30, 2022 10:19pm
Dar sahab must work on foreign investors and foreigners before things get worst. Foreigners need same atmosphere as they have in their own homeland to invest. Welcome foreigners if they want to buy properties, or open a business, or coming for jobs. Sort out their problems social or legal. It will help improving image of Pakistan at international level. Security, properties safety are the basics to gain their attention. After all it's about Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 30, 2022 10:25pm
Most countries are dropping prices
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 30, 2022 10:29pm
Dar and shahbaz shariff are best
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 30, 2022 10:35pm
Body language depicts a looser nd plundrer's personality. Stooge of PMLn.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 30, 2022 10:36pm
In the world market petrol prices have come down quite a lot.I really don't know what to say to pass on all the reduction of oil prices to public as I am from masses and middle class.But at the same time I also know there will be a lot of pressure from IMF to charge Levi and sales tax to bridge short fall in revenue.Let's weight for reduction in petrol prices in the interest of country.But all those who have liability to pay taxes must pay(traders/shop keepers).They should not be exempted.
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Nov 30, 2022 10:45pm
Dar can make Pakistan great again even if the whole nation decides to go against. Dar has magical powers.
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Nov 30, 2022 10:45pm
Liar !!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 30, 2022 10:58pm
Pakistan have adequate petrol reserves which is not been explored as yet. The government should call a meeting of the geologists to find out from them as where we should start digging for petrol so that there should be no need to import petrol in the country any more. People in oil producing countries are quite satisfied as they don't have to pay heavy price to buy the petrol and manage every thing within their income, whereas, people in Pakistan can't afford to buy petrol on exorbitant rates.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Nov 30, 2022 11:02pm
It is high time for Pakistan to plan for a soft loan default, like Argentina, this will allow for resource reallocation away from defense and subsidies for rent seekers.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...
Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...