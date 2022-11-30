Ishaq Dar says petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged till Dec 15

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel would remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

In a televised address, he said: “The government has decided to maintain the price of high speed diesel (HSD) […] there will be no change. As for petrol, there will be no change and it will remain unchanged from Dec 1 to 15.”

The minister said that the price of kerosene oil, which was used by lower income groups, would be slashed by Rs10.

“As for light diesel oil (LDO) […] it has been decided to reduce the price by Rs7.5 per litre.”

The minister further said that the deadline for filing tax returns, which was originally today, had been extended by 15 days till Dec 15. He urged the nation to take advantage of this opportunity and file their tax returns at the earliest.

The government had previously kept the prices of all petroleum products unchanged on Oct 15, Oct 30 and Nov 15.

In light of today’s announcement, the price of petrol and HSD will remain Rs224.80 and Rs235.30 per litre, respectively.

On the other hand, the price of kerosene will go down from Rs191.83 to Rs181.83 while for LDO it will decrease from Rs186.50 to Rs179.