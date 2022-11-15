DAWN.COM Logo

Petrol prices to remain unchanged till Nov 30: Ishaq Dar

Dawn.com Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 10:12pm
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Tuesday that there would be no change in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight till November 30.

“The government has decided, after permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, that there will be no increase in any petroleum products. All the items, petrol, diesel, light diesel oil and kerosene […] their prices will remain unchanged from Nov 16 to Nov 30,” he said in a televised address.

The current prices for petrol are Rs224.80 per litre, Rs235.30 for HSD, Rs186.50 for LDO and Rs191.83 for kerosene. On October 30, too, the government had decided to keep the petrol prices unchanged.

During his brief media talk today, Dar also said that the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank of Pakistan had submitted applications to the Supreme Court requesting to withdraw their appeals against the Federal Shariat Court’s (FSC) direction to the government for a complete transformation of the banking system into Shariah-compliant banking by December 2027.

Earlier this year, the FSC had ruled that the federal government and provincial governments must amend relevant laws and issued directives that the country’s banking system should be free of interest by December 2027.

Commercial banks and the central bank had subsequently filed an appeal before the Sup­reme Court (SC) challenging the FSC verdict.

However, last week, Dar had said that the SBP and NBP would withdraw their appeals, adding that the government would quickly try to implement Islamic banking system in the country.

Updating on the matter today, he said: “Both of the applications have been submitted in the apex court.”

Comments (13)
Pursuit of justice
Nov 15, 2022 10:00pm
Bring back the billions in laundered money to support petrol prices in Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 15, 2022 10:05pm
After discussion with the Don in London, you mean? Speak the truth!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Nov 15, 2022 10:06pm
Great relief for the people of Pakistan. Thanks PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Nov 15, 2022 10:11pm
Pso stock is down because of Dar undercost petrol sale.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Nov 15, 2022 10:12pm
Fuel prices in international markets are down but he is not bringing them down.. instead he is keeping them at the peak level with difference in his London account with the Don. FYI Brent Oil was $120 now it is around $90.
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Nov 15, 2022 10:12pm
International market prices are going down but the benefit is not going to the people. Fresh elections now so that people can elect representatives who care for them.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 15, 2022 10:13pm
Said the fake CPA.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 15, 2022 10:18pm
I bet he’s figuring out how easy it was to make billions disappear and sweep numbers under the rug, or kick the van down the road when no one around to ask for details. Now he doesn’t know what to do since he has to balance the sheets, and pay bills, while everyone got their eyes on him.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 15, 2022 10:27pm
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Tuesday that there would be no change in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight till November 30. His iqama amd plane are ready, suitcase packed, Avenfield house basement ready.
Reply Recommend 0
Vks, St. Louis, MO
Nov 15, 2022 10:36pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Nov 15, 2022 10:37pm
Giving break to the guys who are leaving by the end of the month.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 15, 2022 10:40pm
Brent from $120 to $85 but in Pakistan it will remanin unchanged.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Nov 15, 2022 10:47pm
New COAS will decide whether to raise or decrease the rate for December.
Reply Recommend 0

