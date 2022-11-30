Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appointed Azam Nazeer Tarar as law minister, a day after refusing his resignation that he had submitted to the premier a month ago.

Interestingly, the PM had rejected the resignation the day when new army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir formally assumed charge of his office.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, “in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of law and Justice to Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister, with immediate effect. Consequently, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs, shall cease to hold the portfolio of law and Justice.”

Meanwhile, Tarar assumed charge of his office in Islamabad soon after he was notified as the law minister, according to Radio Pakistan.

A delegation of federal ministers led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and comprising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had visited Tarar’s residence in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They conveyed the premier’s message to Tarar, who agreed to take over the responsibilities as a federal minister once again.

Tarar had tendered his resignation last month, with some television channels reporting that he made the decision citing ‘anti-establishment slogans’ raised at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore.

He was the chief guest at the Asma Jahangir Conference, which was held last month. During his speech at the event, some participants chanted slogans against the establishment.

The law minister was also said to be under immense pressure for casting his vote in favour of some “junior judges”, along with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who were being elevated to the Supreme Court.

Later, Sadiq was subsequently given the additional portfolio of law and justice.