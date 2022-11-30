DAWN.COM Logo

Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister

Tahir Sherani Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 12:37pm
<p>Azam Nazeer Tarar is welcomed by the officials at the Ministry of Law and Justice in Islamabad after the premier notified him as law minister. — Picture courtesy: Radio Pakistan</p>

Azam Nazeer Tarar is welcomed by the officials at the Ministry of Law and Justice in Islamabad after the premier notified him as law minister. — Picture courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appointed Azam Nazeer Tarar as law minister, a day after refusing his resignation that he had submitted to the premier a month ago.

Interestingly, the PM had rejected the resignation the day when new army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir formally assumed charge of his office.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, “in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of law and Justice to Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister, with immediate effect. Consequently, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs, shall cease to hold the portfolio of law and Justice.”

Meanwhile, Tarar assumed charge of his office in Islamabad soon after he was notified as the law minister, according to Radio Pakistan.

A delegation of federal ministers led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and comprising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had visited Tarar’s residence in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They conveyed the premier’s message to Tarar, who agreed to take over the responsibilities as a federal minister once again.

Tarar had tendered his resignation last month, with some television channels reporting that he made the decision citing ‘anti-establishment slogans’ raised at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore.

He was the chief guest at the Asma Jahangir Conference, which was held last month. During his speech at the event, some participants chanted slogans against the establishment.

The law minister was also said to be under immense pressure for casting his vote in favour of some “junior judges”, along with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who were being elevated to the Supreme Court.

Later, Sadiq was subsequently given the additional portfolio of law and justice.

Hindsight
Nov 30, 2022 01:06pm
They want him to do their dirty work
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 30, 2022 01:45pm
Welcome back home Azam Nazeer Tarar Sahib. Hamid Mir will get in touch with you to take an appointment to invite you for an interview to question you as what makes you to resign and what compelled you to join cabinet again as federal law minister. Hope you will enlighten the nation and at the same time start preparing cases against Imran Khan to get him disqualified from contesting next general elections. Without Imran Khan, PTI will be nothing more than a political party on a piece of paper.
Khan baba
Nov 30, 2022 01:50pm
who cares!
Amer
Nov 30, 2022 01:53pm
Drama continues
