PM Shehbaz rejects Azam Nazeer Tarar’s resignation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday rejected the resignation of former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and instructed him to resume his duties from tomorrow (November 30).

A delegation of federal ministers led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and comprising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique visited Tarar’s residence in Islamabad today.

They conveyed the premier’s message to Tarar, who agreed to take over the responsibilities as a federal minister once again.

Tarar had tendered his resignation last week, with some television channels reporting that he made the decision citing ‘anti-establishment slogans’ raised at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore.

Tarar was the chief guest at the Asma Jahangir Conference, which was held last month. During his speech at the event, some participants chanted slogans against the establishment.

The law minister was also said to be under immense pressure for casting his vote in favour of some “junior judges”, along with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who were being elevated to the Supreme Court.

Later, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq was subsequently given the additional portfolio of law and justice.