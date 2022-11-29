DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz rejects Azam Nazeer Tarar’s resignation

Tahir Sherani Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 10:15pm
<p>Federal ministers meet PML-N leader Azam Nazeer Tarar at his residence in Islamabad on Tuesday. — PML-N Twitter</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday rejected the resignation of former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and instructed him to resume his duties from tomorrow (November 30).

A delegation of federal ministers led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and comprising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique visited Tarar’s residence in Islamabad today.

They conveyed the premier’s message to Tarar, who agreed to take over the responsibilities as a federal minister once again.

Tarar had tendered his resignation last week, with some television channels reporting that he made the decision citing ‘anti-establishment slogans’ raised at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore.

Tarar was the chief guest at the Asma Jahangir Conference, which was held last month. During his speech at the event, some participants chanted slogans against the establishment.

The law minister was also said to be under immense pressure for casting his vote in favour of some “junior judges”, along with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who were being elevated to the Supreme Court.

Later, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq was subsequently given the additional portfolio of law and justice.

FAZ
Nov 29, 2022 10:23pm
I am sure this is not the reason for his resignation.
Reply Recommend 0
Gabbar
Nov 29, 2022 10:24pm
Drama queens of the government
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Nov 29, 2022 10:34pm
The crooks need another crook to have a legal cover.
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Nov 29, 2022 10:37pm
do not worry Imported PM himself will leave soon, with humiliations!!
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Nov 29, 2022 10:37pm
Dear Tarar,Please don't go anywhere, we badly need corruption experts to help Sharif families.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Nov 29, 2022 10:40pm
No honour among thieves . No principle to stand on. He is back with other unscrupulous bunch.
Reply Recommend 0

