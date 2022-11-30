Policeman among three dead in suicide blast in Quetta’s Baleli area: police

Three individuals, including a police officer and two civilians, died in a suicide attack near a Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday, police said.

At least 23 other people sustained injuries in the attack, including 20 policemen and three civilians, according to Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

“The explosion took place near the police truck […] due to the impact [of the blast], the vehicle — which was on its way to provide security to police workers — toppled and fell into a ditch,” the official said while speaking to media at the blast site.

A police truck, on the way to provide security to police workers, toppled after a suicide blast in Quetta’s Baleli. — Photo by Ghalib Nihad

He said that a total of three vehicles were hit in the blast — the police truck, a Suzuki Mehran and a Toyota Corolla. “Looking at the crime scene and given that the truck toppled, it is estimated that 25 kilograms of explosives were used [in the blast].”

Mahesar added that the wounded have been moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

The official later told AFP that the deceased civilians included a child and a woman. This was corroborated Dawn.com’s reporter at the scene.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Today’s blast comes a day after the militant group called off its ceasefire with the government and asked its combatants to carry out attacks across the country.

Earlier, Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Abdul Haq Umrani told Dawn.com that the blast site had been cordoned off and an investigation had begun.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident and directed authorities to initiate an investigation into the attack.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

He also said that polio workers across the country were fulfilling their responsibilities without caring about their lives. For this, he said, Pakistan pays tribute to their services.

“Eliminating polio virus from the country is amongst the top priorities of the government and we will not rest until polio is completely eradicated,” PM Shehbaz vowed, asserting that “evil elements” would always fail to harm the anti-polio campaign in the country.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in a statement, also condemned the attack and instructed authorities to provide the injured persons best treatment facilities.

He also promised that such “cowardly acts” would not dampen Balochistan’s determination to establish peace. “All the elements involved in the incident will be brought under the grip of the law,” Bizenjo added.

PTI leader and former federal minister Asad Umar said that the Quetta blast was a reminder that the “brave sons of this nation are always ready to sacrifice their lives for our safety”.

“May God raise the ranks of the martyrs and heal the injured,” he added.