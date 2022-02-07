Two Frontier Corps officials injured in bomb blast on Quetta's Sariab Road

Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured in an explosion on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday, an FC spokesperson said.

The personnel were on routine patrol in a village when the bomb — fitted in a motorcycle on the side of the road — was detonated remotely as they approached the site, the spokesperson said.

The injured officials have been shifted to the FC hospital, he added.

A large number of security personnel along with a bomb disposal squad reached the site immediately after the explosion, he said, adding that the area was cordoned off and a search operation was initiated.

There has been an uptick in violence in Balochistan with several attacks and explosions reported since the start of the year.

At least 13 terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, martyred during armed attacks on two security forces' camps in the province's Naushki and Panjgur districts last week.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove had said at the time that several threats had been issued in February.

"We had threats from Daesh and so-called nationalists," he had said.

Last month, 17 people, including two policemen had been injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

Prior to that, three Levies Force personnel along with a Bugti clan elder were martyred and eight others injured in twin bomb blasts in Sui area of Dera Bugti.