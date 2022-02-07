Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2022

Two Frontier Corps officials injured in bomb blast on Quetta's Sariab Road

Ghalib NihadPublished February 7, 2022 - Updated February 7, 2022 03:10pm
A Chhipa rescue official is seen at the site of the blast on Monday. — Photo by author
A Chhipa rescue official is seen at the site of the blast on Monday. — Photo by author

Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured in an explosion on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday, an FC spokesperson said.

The personnel were on routine patrol in a village when the bomb — fitted in a motorcycle on the side of the road — was detonated remotely as they approached the site, the spokesperson said.

The injured officials have been shifted to the FC hospital, he added.

A large number of security personnel along with a bomb disposal squad reached the site immediately after the explosion, he said, adding that the area was cordoned off and a search operation was initiated.

There has been an uptick in violence in Balochistan with several attacks and explosions reported since the start of the year.

At least 13 terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, martyred during armed attacks on two security forces' camps in the province's Naushki and Panjgur districts last week.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove had said at the time that several threats had been issued in February.

"We had threats from Daesh and so-called nationalists," he had said.

Last month, 17 people, including two policemen had been injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

Prior to that, three Levies Force personnel along with a Bugti clan elder were martyred and eight others injured in twin bomb blasts in Sui area of Dera Bugti.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi
Feb 07, 2022 01:55pm
These terrorists did not gather in a day or two .. must have taken them some time, what was our intelligence deptt and other security agencies doing ? Your answer is as good as mine.
Reply Recommend 0
Lame
Feb 07, 2022 02:33pm
Situation in the province is becoming grave.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 07, 2022 02:40pm
Every explosion leads to LEA finding the indian sponsored terrorists hideouts and eliminating them in bulk. Terrorist recruitment dropping to minimal.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Quiet diplomacy
Updated 07 Feb, 2022

Quiet diplomacy

PAKISTAN has emphatically rejected the statement of the Indian army chief in which he claimed that the ceasefire...
07 Feb, 2022

Xi-Putin summit

THE summit between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Friday sends a strong message to the West that China...
07 Feb, 2022

‘Unauthorised’ plates

RECENTLY, Lahore traffic wardens were empowered to initiate strict legal action against violators of the Motor...
Coming closer
Updated 06 Feb, 2022

Coming closer

PML-N and PPP are once again closer to giving the PTI sleepless nights.
06 Feb, 2022

Fifth wave

WHILE the daily count is showing a declining trend, the country still remains in the grip of the fifth wave of...
06 Feb, 2022

One-man contingent

ATTENDING the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the dazzling...