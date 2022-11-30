Shehbaz asks Zardari to help ‘reclaim Punjab’

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of PTI’s decision to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, PM Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met for a second time in eight days to discuss ways to prevent a possible political crisis.

The prime minister is also expected to meet with other allies in the ruling coalition in the coming days to discuss the possible dissolution of both assemblies and chalk out a future course of action.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting took place at the PM House, where both leaders took stock of the current political situation in the country.

They also reviewed the process of rehabilitation following this year’s catastrophic monsoon floods, and the condition of displaced flood victims amid the onset of winter. “Both leaders agreed to expedite the process of rehabilitation of flood-hit people,” an official press release said.

Sources in the PPP told Dawn that the PM has tasked Mr Zardari with re-establishing Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government in Punjab.

The former president, who is famous for his ability to eke out political solutions where none seem to exist, will soon travel to Lahore.

Before this meeting, Mr Zardari has also met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is believed to be the voice of Pakistan Mus­lim Lea­gue-Nawaz’s (PML-N) self-exiled sup­remo Na­­waz Sharif, as well as Muta­hid­da Qaumi Move­ment Con­vener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Pakistan Muslim Lea­gue (PML-Q) chief Chau­dhry Shujaat Hussain.

