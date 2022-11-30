DAWN.COM Logo

Shehbaz asks Zardari to help ‘reclaim Punjab’

Syed Irfan Raza Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 08:46am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari (L) meet at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Government of Pakistan Twitter
ISLAMABAD: In the wake of PTI’s decision to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, PM Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met for a second time in eight days to discuss ways to prevent a possible political crisis.

The prime minister is also expected to meet with other allies in the ruling coalition in the coming days to discuss the possible dissolution of both assemblies and chalk out a future course of action.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting took place at the PM House, where both leaders took stock of the current political situation in the country.

They also reviewed the process of rehabilitation following this year’s catastrophic monsoon floods, and the condition of displaced flood victims amid the onset of winter. “Both leaders agreed to expedite the process of rehabilitation of flood-hit people,” an official press release said.

Sources in the PPP told Dawn that the PM has tasked Mr Zardari with re-establishing Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government in Punjab.

The former president, who is famous for his ability to eke out political solutions where none seem to exist, will soon travel to Lahore.

Before this meeting, Mr Zardari has also met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is believed to be the voice of Pakistan Mus­lim Lea­gue-Nawaz’s (PML-N) self-exiled sup­remo Na­­waz Sharif, as well as Muta­hid­da Qaumi Move­ment Con­vener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Pakistan Muslim Lea­gue (PML-Q) chief Chau­dhry Shujaat Hussain.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022

Gabbar
Nov 30, 2022 08:49am
Basically he is asking zardari to talk to the General in GHQ
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 30, 2022 08:49am
Zardari to the rescue, PMLN pulls out its single ‘heavy gun.’
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 30, 2022 08:49am
One crook asking another crook for help
Reply Recommend 0
Gabbar
Nov 30, 2022 08:50am
I fell down laughing when I read they also reviewed the process of rehabilitation following this year’s catastrophic monsoon floods, and the condition of displaced flood victims
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Nov 30, 2022 08:51am
The lion and the tiger. Nothing can stop them. The most honorable men of the country with unquestionned integrity and love for Pakistan. I hope they thwart Niazi's dirty plans.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Nov 30, 2022 09:03am
Great move by PM. He can claim later that it was Zardari's loss and political move.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 30, 2022 09:12am
2 great leaders. They are working hard to save the democracy. Kudos.
Reply Recommend 0

