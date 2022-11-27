40 Pakistanis get highest marks in world in Cambridge exams

KARACHI: The Cambridge Assessment International Education on Friday announced the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in Pakistan, celebrating the academic achievements of students in the June 2022 examination.

In total, 277 students in Pakistan received 304 awards for exceptional performance in the examinations, including 40 students who attained the highest marks in the world, and 43 students who attained the highest marks in Pakistan in a single subject.

CAIE Country Director Uzma Yousuf said: “I am delighted to congratulate learners from Pakistan on their academic achievements. The awards reflect the talent and hard work of learners and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of both teachers and parents.”

