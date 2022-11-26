DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 26, 2022

Tehran sends more troops to Kurdish region

Reuters Published November 26, 2022 Updated November 26, 2022 09:46am
Protesters rally in Baluchistan's capital, Zahedan. — Screengrab via Iran Human Rights Group Twitter
Protesters rally in Baluchistan's capital, Zahedan. — Screengrab via Iran Human Rights Group Twitter

DUBAI: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have built up their presence in restive Kurdish regions, state media reported on Friday amid a crackdown on mass protests, as video showed demonstrations in minority Baluch areas of the southeast.

The mass demonstrations that erupted after the Sept 16 death in custody of 22-year old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini spread rapidly across the country, but have been most intense in areas populated by ethnic minorities, many of whom are Sunni.

The unrest has posed one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s rulers since they came to power in 1979, with previous bouts of sustained protest eventually being crushed.

Activist website 1500Tavsir posted footage it said was from protests on Friday in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province, with the sound of gunshots and, in one video, demonstrators running for cover.

A prominent Baluch Sunni cleric, Molavi Abdolhamid, used his Friday prayers in Zahedan to call for an end to the “repression of protesters” through arrests and killings.

“The people’s protest has shown that the policies of the last 43 years have reached a dead end,” his website quoted him as saying.

More Revolutionary Guards armoured units and special forces were heading to the west and northwest border regions, home to the Kurdish minority, several state news agencies reported, after earlier reinforcements were announced on Sunday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency showed a photograph of smiling Revolutionary Guards commanders standing on a military vehicle and saluting a long line of troops.

Crackdown

Iran has accused Western countries of orchestrating the unrest and has accused protesters in ethnic minority regions of working on behalf of separatist groups.

It has escalated its crackdown in Kurdish areas, with the UN rights commissioner noting on Monday reports of more than 40 deaths in those areas over the previous week. On Tuesday Iran said it had struck a Kurdish group in northern Iraq, the latest of several missile and drone attacks on Kurdish dissidents in recent weeks.

Molavi Abdolhamid also used his sermon to denounce the reported abuse of detainees.

“Things are said about the mistreatment of women in the media that are heavy and I can’t bring myself to say,” he said, apparently referring to reports of alleged rapes of detained women.

Baluch women were shown in a video posted by the Iran Human Rights Group marching in Zahedan chanting “Rape! Crime! Down with this clerical leadership”.

Videos posted by other activists and rights groups showed men marching in Zahedan, shouting slogans against Iran’s supreme leader, the Basij militia and Revolutionary Guards, and chanting “Kurds and Baluch are brothers”.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

March in Pindi
Updated 26 Nov, 2022

March in Pindi

WITH the chief’s appointment out of the way and the army intent on staying out of politics, the fight is now down...
Tough IMF position
26 Nov, 2022

Tough IMF position

THE IMF has made it clear that Pakistan’s “timely finalisation of the [flood] recovery plan” — the key ...
The youth vote
26 Nov, 2022

The youth vote

PAKISTAN is an overwhelmingly young nation, with about 64pc of the population under 30. Yet our political system has...
Hard reset
Updated 26 Nov, 2022

Hard reset

IT is done. What should have been a routine matter in simpler times had this year become a vortex that seemingly...
Order of precedence
25 Nov, 2022

Order of precedence

IN Pakistan as well as abroad, there are few illusions about who actually calls the shots in this country. This...
Politicised police
25 Nov, 2022

Politicised police

AN important case is being heard at the Supreme Court these days, whose outcome could have a far-reaching impact on ...