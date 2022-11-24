DAWN.COM Logo

Taliban flog three women, 11 men in Afghanistan days after supreme leader’s edict

Agencies Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 10:40am

KABUL: Three women and 11 men were flogged on Wednesday on the orders of an Afghan court after they were found guilty of theft and “moral crimes”, a provincial official said.

The lashings are the first to be confirmed since the Taliban’s supreme leader ordered judges this month to fully enforce Islamic law, or sharia, saying corporal punishment was obligatory for certain crimes.

Qazi Rafiullah Samim, head of information and culture for Logar province, said the lashings were not administered publicly.

“Fourteen people were given discretionary punishment, of which 11 were men and three were women,” he said, “The maximum number of lashes for anyone was 39.” Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered judges this month to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves.

Kabul gets 400 new loudspeakers to encourage prayers

“Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists,” he said, according to the Taliban’s chief spokesman.

“Those files in which all the sharia conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement.” Hudud refers to offences for which corporal punishment is mandated, while qisas translates as “retaliation in kind” — effectively an eye for an eye.

Social media has been awash for months with videos and pictures of Taliban fighters meting out summary floggings to people accused of various offences. However, this is the first time that officials have confirmed such punishment ordered by a court.Other countries have been scrutinising the Taliban’s track record on human rights and women’s rights since they took over in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency.

No foreign government has formally recognised the Taliban’s administration and many have already heavily criticised its reversal on signals they would open secondary schools nationwide for girls in March.

400 loudspeakers

Hundreds of loudspeakers have been installed in the Afghan capital to encourage worshippers to attend prayers, the Taliban’s religious enforcers said on Wednesday.

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice also said that hundreds of empty shops and other disused buildings had been recently converted into mosques to give everyone the opportunity to pray communally.

“During the previous government, some of the loudspeakers were removed and people were not able to listen to the Azan (call to prayer),” the ministry tweeted.

It said 400 loudspeakers had been installed in different parts of Kabul “so the people could listen to the Azan at the same time”.

Since returning to power in August last year, the Taliban have gradually introduced strict rules and regulations they say are in accordance with Islamic sharia law.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2022

Aman
Nov 24, 2022 08:52am
very good, only swift justice will bring order in society
Reply Recommend 0
Gautom
Nov 24, 2022 08:55am
The Taliban are breaking the shackles of slavery.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Nov 24, 2022 08:58am
Sharia is not ‘selective’. First have a truly WELFARE state so people do not NEED to steal for survival.
Reply Recommend 0
Najma
Nov 24, 2022 09:16am
Totally shameless. Taliban talk about morality. Where is the morality here.
Reply Recommend 0
Abuzar
Nov 24, 2022 09:23am
Back to reality
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Nov 24, 2022 09:24am
Taliban will never learn.Leave them alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Nov 24, 2022 09:37am
Look at photo. It gives impression that for Muslims it is okay for men to see a woman getting beaten but yeah not okay when woman go out in public.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Nov 24, 2022 09:41am
Shameful act, barbarianism.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Nov 24, 2022 09:45am
Dear Taliban, please focus on feeding and providing shelter to your people so they are not forced to steal
Reply Recommend 0
F Huda
Nov 24, 2022 09:50am
Taliban logic: Women can’t work If a divorced or abandoned woman steals to feed her hungry children, flog her.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 24, 2022 09:56am
Sick society.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 24, 2022 10:00am
The ideals of Imran Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
AS
Nov 24, 2022 10:08am
Did they break the shackles of slavery or are they in slavery now?? Is this your idea of strategic depth??
Reply Recommend 0
AS
Nov 24, 2022 10:09am
Shame on all people who supported the Taliban and brought misery to the Afghans.
Reply Recommend 0
Chintamani Gokhale
Nov 24, 2022 10:26am
Afghanistan is doomed
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Nov 24, 2022 11:03am
@Tamza, spot on
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Nov 24, 2022 11:03am
@Najma, they r drama
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Nov 24, 2022 11:05am
@Chintamani Gokhale , for sure
Reply Recommend 0

