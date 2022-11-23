DAWN.COM Logo

Khawaja Asif expects COAS to be appointed before Shehbaz leaves for Ankara

Dawn.com | Tahir Sherani Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 03:40pm
<p>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks to reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday said he expected the new army chief to be appointed before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Ankara on Nov 25.

In an informal talk with reporters hours after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed it had received the summary for the appointment of the chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC), Asif said: “The formalities, the procedure laid down in the law will likely take a day”.

Asif said he expected the matter to be finalised before the premier was scheduled to leave for Ankara on a two-day visit at the invitation of Turkish President Reccip Tayyip Erdogan.

When asked whether the matter would be discussed with the cabinet, Asif said he was “unaware” of this as it was a “technical” matter. He reiterated that the matter would be decided once the formalities were completed.

He also declined to comment on whether the new army chief would be the senior-most candidate. “I don’t know. You can ask someone else [but] I don’t know.”

The minister went on to say that the prime minister would also take the coalition government into confidence regarding the appointments during a meeting scheduled later today. “And if a cabinet meeting happens, then the cabinet will also be taken into confidence.”

“Article 243 does not mention the cabinet,” one of the reporters remarked. According to Article 243(3) of the Constitution, the president appoints the services chiefs on the recommendation of the prime minister.

“I don’t know that many articles, you should know,” he responded.

The minister was also asked about whether the PTI would call off its long march after the appointment was finalised. “I don’t want to speculate but the uncertainty prevailing over the past few months will end once the issue is settled in one or two days.”

“The prime minister will leave day after tomorrow in the evening. So it will be settled before then,” he said.

Asif also lamented the media coverage of the issue. “This is a process with its own sanctity […] it should not have been a part of public debate.”

He also refuted reports that a summary was received by the government containing four names on which objections were raised. “That is incorrect,” he said, requesting the media fraternity to avoid unnecessary speculation.

“The media has been representing vested interests. I think the media shouldn’t be partisan,” he said.

PMO receives summary

Earlier today, the PMO confirmed that it had received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a “panel of names” for the appointment of the new COAS and the CJCSC.

“The prime minister will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure,” the early morning statement said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had tweeted the same late on Tuesday night, saying that the summary had been forwarded to the PMO from the defence ministry. “The rest of the steps will be completed soon,” he said.

The development comes hours after the military confirmed that it had dispatched the summary to the defence ministry.

Although multiple ministers spent Tuesday denying the impression that the summary had been received by the PMO, the brief missive from Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations simply stated: “GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most Lt Gens, to MoD.”

Although the communique did not mention which six names have been forwarded, it is believed that the six men currently in the running to be the next chief of army staff are (in order of seniority) Lt Gen Asim Munir (currently Quarter Master General), Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza (Commander 10 Corps), Lt Gen Azhar Abbas (Chief of General Staff), Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood (NDU Presi­dent), Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Commander Baha­walpur Corps), and Lt Gen Mohammad Amir (Com­mander Gujranwala Corps).

Earlier, participating in a TV talk show, the defence minister said there were no differences between the army and government and the concerns being expressed by various quarters in that regard were unfounded.

A day earlier, several PML-N leaders, including for­mer prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, had indicated that the army was impeding the process.

But the defence minister said he had conveyed to Abbasi that his concerns would be allayed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is, moreover, expected to hold a consultation with outgoing army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday on the selection of his successor. It is a convention that the prime minister holds this discussion with the outgoing chief, however, it is described as “informal consultation”.

A special meeting of the federal cabinet has also been convened for Thursday to deliberate on the appointments. The government had earlier planned to complete the process by Friday.

The prime minister would after making the choice advise President Arif Alvi to appoint the general as the next army chief. It remains to be seen if the president would agree with the advice or send it back for reconsideration.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Nov 23, 2022 09:55am
Whoever outgoing COAS Bajwa recommends will be the next COAS. The rest is just a drama and waste of time.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Nov 23, 2022 10:05am
Can new COAS help reduce looting. If this continues there won't be any money left to support the army
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 23, 2022 10:07am
It’s amazing to see the whole nation glued to the appointment of an army chief. Shows what kind of nation this is.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Nov 23, 2022 10:12am
Next COAS has huge shoes to fill. Will he be able to beat 12 billion Rupees in six years?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 23, 2022 10:23am
Making a mountain out of a molehill. A storm in a teacup. Only because Imran makes everything controversial like is paternity.
Reply Recommend 0
Afzal
Nov 23, 2022 10:28am
Hopeful that new Army Chief puts crook, LIAR Imran Khan in Prison. He has spread ANARCHY and ruined peace in our country.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Nov 23, 2022 10:29am
The day this running commentary stops every time this appointment is made, and posters go up on lamp poles for ..... you know what, the country will feel we have changed for the better.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Nov 23, 2022 10:47am
@Afzal, Crooks are going to pick next COAS! That is the real irony!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 23, 2022 10:56am
who cares?
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Nov 23, 2022 10:57am
They gonna announce the new head of Army before IKs arrival in pindi,
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Nov 23, 2022 11:13am
wheel of fortune
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Nov 23, 2022 11:16am
whoever becomes next COAS will have more than thirty years of service experience, so mainstream and social media must abstain from extending their advice to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad
Nov 23, 2022 11:17am
Asim Munir, will be COAS
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad
Nov 23, 2022 11:18am
@A, he will, I think, be successful in setting new records.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 23, 2022 11:24am
Mockery of system and constitution. It’s a routine routine matters in sensible countries, why not here it should be institutionalised like other countries and SC in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 23, 2022 11:34am
PDM have disgraced the nation and made it a joke. We need elections straight away.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 23, 2022 11:38am
I hope next COAS will not go for "Fill my tummy now" kind of run. Pakistan is left with nothing precious, mercy please
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Nov 23, 2022 11:38am
@Truth be told, Imran doesn’t care about the next Army Chief.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Nov 23, 2022 11:49am
@Afzal, Army chiefs are not supposed to put any civilian in jail. Its the judiciary job to put criminals in jail. Looks like you are wishing for a military dictatorship!
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 23, 2022 11:53am
Very nice. Appoint army Chief and joint Chief of Staff and finish uncertainty. One wonder appointment of Chief of Army Staff will reduce prices of petrol,electricity, flour and do what?
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 23, 2022 11:55am
It is the History of Nawaz Sharif that he always Manipulate and makes Chaos on Army Chief Selection. General Asif Nawaz Janjua death in 1993 still a mystery.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 23, 2022 11:57am
By appointing Army Chief of Staff political situation will improve thus economic indicators will also improve. Donors will start giving money for flood rehabilitation, lenders will give financial assistance, rescheduling of loans will start, FDI will start pouring in. Saudi prince will visit Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 23, 2022 11:59am
No more controversy, No more difference of opinion. Amicably agree on all things. Let's work for the country and masses for change.
Reply Recommend 0
MAFK
Nov 23, 2022 12:02pm
The countdown begins !
Reply Recommend 0
Asaf ali
Nov 23, 2022 12:08pm
Like they say. It's all topi drama
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Nov 23, 2022 12:27pm
Don’t the nation have other priorities?
Reply Recommend 0
ABD
Nov 23, 2022 12:34pm
@Constantine, This shows who is the real ruler of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Nov 23, 2022 12:35pm
Drama continue
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 23, 2022 01:06pm
@Justice, Really
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2022 01:35pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 23, 2022 01:42pm
Yesterday's public comments of Rana Sana and Abbasi Sahban indicated that Mian Nawaz Sharif and retiring COAS are not on the same page. So if PM agreed with elder brother President is going to hold the summary and send it back by 28th. Then a new summary will be initiated on 29th from GHQ containing five names, pass the whole process during the day and approved the same day. I think the change in PMLN composition is also happening alongside selection of COAS.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 23, 2022 01:44pm
'A Grade-22 officer'.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 23, 2022 01:51pm
Extension of Bajwa is emminent.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Nov 23, 2022 01:52pm
Instead of criticizing or creating any further hype, let this process turn the page what seems to be a never ending gossips and favourite of insiders and Vbloggers... It's sad that PTI politics for its vested interest had made this subject controversial unnececcarily, though not denying that this office had played an important role in our politics of intrigues.... Let's hope with new incumbent, all this hype will settle down.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 23, 2022 02:26pm
Hope the PM will choose the best out of bests, purely on merit, in Supreme National Interests, forgetting party interests, and will let the Army world as apolitical establishment, and PM will not drag establishment in politics or even ask to spy on rival party. After completion of this important modality, it’s now PM job to push political approach with PTI which is the biggest strong party in Pakistan, actions needed to complete local government elections ASAP together with general elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Batool Nasir
Nov 23, 2022 02:36pm
Seriously!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2022 02:58pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), Do you mean imminent?
Reply Recommend 0

