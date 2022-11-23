Pakistan expo in South Africa begins Dec 1

ISLAMABAD: The Minis­try of Commerce will hold a single-country exhibition and conference in Johannesburg, South Africa to seek greater market access for Pakistani products.

An official announcement of the commerce ministry said that in this connection Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar held a meeting with High Commissioner of South Africa to Pakistan M Madikiza. The single-country exhibition and conference will commence on Dec 1.

During the meeting, various aspects of Pakistan-South Africa bilateral trade were discussed with a special focus on the third Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference and single country exhibition.

A delegation comprising around 225 exhibitors and business delegates from Pakistan representing 20 major sectors including pharmaceuticals, tractors/Agriculture machinery, engineering goods, sports goods, and chemicals are visiting Johannesburg to participate in the exhibition. Around 130 companies will be exhibiting their products in the exhibition.

Officials and business persons from 16 member states of the South African Development Community (SADC) have been invited to participate in the conference.

The conference will also be attended by dignitaries from South Africa including the Minister for Trade & Industry.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2022