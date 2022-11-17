DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 17, 2022

‘Pakistan’s share in global arms export market growing’

Kazim Alam Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 08:57am
KARACHI: Visitors to IDEAS 2022 view the Hamza 6x6 multi-role combat vehicle at the pavilion of Cavalier Group, a private-sector arms manufacturer based in Islamabad, on Wednesday.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
KARACHI: Visitors to IDEAS 2022 view the Hamza 6x6 multi-role combat vehicle at the pavilion of Cavalier Group, a private-sector arms manufacturer based in Islamabad, on Wednesday.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: Made-in-Pakistan weapons are so effective that they determine the outcome of war.

According to one private-sector arms manufacturer present at the 11th International Defence Exhi­bition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022, his company’s 40mm single-shot grenade launchers played a “key role” in helping Sri Lanka win its war against the Tamil Tigers in the late 2000s.

“Their chief of army staff called our CEO to thank him personally,” Daudsons Armoury Ltd General Manager Irfan Ahmed told Dawn on Wednesday.

He said about 30 per cent of the company’s total revenue comes from export channels while the rest originates from the domestic market, which consists of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and private citizens.

Most exhibitors that Dawn spoke to were reluctant to go into specifics with regard to the size of their operations, pricing and clientele given the secretive nature of the arms business. But many of them happily stated that foreign business has been flourishing for the last many years.

“We export weapons mainly to the Middle Eastern countries. I can say confidently that Pakistani businesses are growing their share in the global arms market.

That’s because our quality is a lot better than that of arms manufacturers from other, comparable nations,” he said.

According to trade data compiled by the International Trade Centre (ITC), Pakistan exported arms and ammunition worth $3.8 million in 2021. In contrast, imports amounted to $30.1m in the same year. These figures appear understated as the original source of the ITC data is the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Daudsons Armoury makes aircraft bombs weighing from 250 pounds to 2,000 pounds for the Pakistan Air Force and also sells the same to foreign governments. The state-owned ordnance producer has a monopoly over the explosive substance that goes inside a bomb. Daudsons Armoury produces the body of a bomb — a highly precise job in which even a minute inaccuracy can change the projectile’s centre of gravity and lead to a missed strike.

Official data shows the top export destination was the United Arab Emirates, which bought Pakistani arms and ammunition worth $1.9m in 2021. It was followed by France ($1.5m) and the United States ($165,000).

Another exhibitor, Cavalier Group, told Dawn that made-in-Pakistan weapons have a huge export potential given the changing nature of international warfare. “We make superior-quality multi-role combat vehicles, body armour, bullet-proof jackets and unnamed armoured vehicles (UAVs),” said Isphandyar Tajammal Awan, a group director.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sharjeel
Nov 17, 2022 08:59am
hmmm. and where is all the money going?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 17, 2022 09:03am
This export worth of less than $4M per year is very minuscule.
Reply Recommend 0
Top Gun
Nov 17, 2022 09:10am
All this time we are blaming the US for exporting weapons. What are we doing now? Growing potatoes? How peaceful.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Nov 17, 2022 09:13am
Export to Whom?? Taliban?!
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 17, 2022 09:15am
Nothing to be proud of . Arms should only be made for Pakistan's own defence and we should not join the merchants of death club .
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Nov 17, 2022 09:19am
$1.9M export!! A number dwarfed by the travel expenses of cPM!! Embarrassing.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Nov 17, 2022 09:23am
So, all the 500 exporters participating in the IDEAS 2022 are from Pakistan !!! Can you name one international weapon manufacturer - Boeing, Raytheon etc. who participated in this show.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Nov 17, 2022 09:25am
@Nation, Indians are always jealous.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 17, 2022 09:32am
Very embarrassing figures, I don’t understand what are we proud of.
Reply Recommend 0
annu bhai
Nov 17, 2022 09:51am
@Sam, Proud on the "FIRST STEP"
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Nov 17, 2022 09:52am
Export to other countries who are also importing from other big sources. If those sources are exporting to Taliban then perhaps Pakistan also may be exporting to them. Basically all the weapons producing and exporting countries are not innocent.
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Nov 17, 2022 09:53am
$1.9M people earns such amount these days from YouTube
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 17, 2022 09:55am
Great move and wonderful news sending shocking waves in the corridors of old & new Delhi dominated by racist, bigot, prejudiced, wicked, liar & biased Modi & his fascist, corrupt, cunning, crafty, crazy, crooked, cruel & criminal R.S.S. & BJP cronies bent upon annihilating, obliterating, subjugating, eradicating, exterminating, liquidating, terminating and decimating all Indian minorities in general & the helpless, feeble, weak, trifle & hapless Muslim minority population of India in particular.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 17, 2022 10:01am
Very nice 30 percent of revenue from arm industry comes from export. Could you please high light this aspect and ask our automobiles industry which is in operation for last fifty years and tractor industry in operation for 60 years to start exporting their products. Automobiles industry making huge profit by raising prices and filling vaults by pick pocketing general public. Make policies that induce manufacturers to export part of their products.
Reply Recommend 0
Saifullah
Nov 17, 2022 10:01am
The impact of this should be seen on our economy. Rather they consume 70 percent of our annual budget compromising on other fields
Reply Recommend 0
MYVIEW
Nov 17, 2022 10:03am
Export arms! to U.S. to Russia, to China, to Europe, Japan, Australia , who are we trying to fool??? kindly close this expensive exhibition. We cannot feed our people and we are export arms, what are arms used for except to kill, to maim, to injure, to hurt. Is this why we are proud?
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Nov 17, 2022 10:04am
What a joke nation that cannot manufacture notes nor assemble bicycles, wants to get into the arms business.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...
Jittery markets
16 Nov, 2022

Jittery markets

STATE BANK governor Jameel Ahmad’s assertion that the country has enough dollars to meet its foreign debt...
Joyless lens
Updated 16 Nov, 2022

Joyless lens

Ban on Joyland a shameful instance of kowtowing to pressure group that has arrogated to itself role of policing nation’s morality.
Hibatullah’s edicts
16 Nov, 2022

Hibatullah’s edicts

HOPES that the Afghan Taliban would this time around run a more open country have largely been dashed after the...