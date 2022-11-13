DAWN.COM Logo

US stops short of committing to form ‘loss and damage’ fund

Dawn Report Published November 13, 2022 Updated November 13, 2022 09:00am
US climate envoy John Kerry gives a press conference during the COP27 climate summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 12. — AFP
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: US climate envoy John Kerry has said that while Washington supports making ‘loss and damage’ an agenda issue at COP27, the United States would not support demands to establish a fund that could disperse cash to countries struggling to recover from disasters.

“It’s a well known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish... some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability. That’s just not happening,” he said at the conference on Saturday.

The climate envoy said that he was confident that stakeholders would find a way to “be able to have financial arrangements that reflect the reality of how we are all going to deal with the climate crisis”.

But when asked by the Guardian when the US would start paying into a finance facility for loss and damage, and whether China should also pay into such a facility, Mr Kerry said: “It’s not fully defined, what is a facility. There are all kinds of different views on what it could be. No one can sign up to something on it, not yet … We are not at the [financial] facility discussions yet.”

While talking about loss and damage, Mr Kerry said that they had “heard the cries” of vulnerable countries like Pakistan. “It is vital that we recognize that some countries are being affected more than others and we share the responsibility… we are engaged with our friends to work through the various proposals and find the best way to harness the capacity of existing institutions and fill in the gaps in the response thus far,” he said.

He also noted how a few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the summit.

“You’re absolutely correct. There are very few countries, but a few, that have raised the issue of not mentioning this word or that word,” Reuters quoted Kerry as saying when asked about opposition by some governments to mentioning the 1.5C target.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2022

Climate Change
World

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Nov 13, 2022 09:19am
Free money is not coming to Pakistan. Very sad!
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Nov 13, 2022 09:22am
A FTA agreement with Pakistan would be a good start. So the country can fight the adverse effects of climate change, caused by other countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Nov 13, 2022 09:24am
John Kerry has no legal authority to set up any fund. He jets around with a cushy job giving meaningless speeches. Complete and total phony.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 13, 2022 09:31am
John Kerry is a best friend of Pakistan. And he’s going to help Pakistan in one way or another.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 13, 2022 09:32am
Next step should be development of fund to help other countries when there is spread of diseases and infections like covid and polio. Payments should be made by negligent countries responsible for the spread
Reply Recommend 0

