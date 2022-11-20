DAWN.COM Logo

Pak-Afghan border at Chaman remains shut; no headway in official talks

November 20, 2022

QUETTA: The Pakistan-Afghan border at Chaman, Balochistan, remained closed for another day after a flag meeting at Friendship Gate between officials from both sides failed to evolve a consensus over the reopening of the crossing.

On Sunday, the border at Chaman had been closed for an indefinite period after an armed suspect from the Afg­han side opened fire on Pak­is­tani security personnel at Friendship Gate, resulting in the martyrdom of one soldier and injuries to two.

During the flag meeting, the Pakistani officials, inc­lu­ding Chaman DC Abdul Hameed Zehri, discussed with Afghan government officials the need for a “joint mechanism” to put an end to incidents of violence at the border. Pakistan also suggested joint interrogations by both sides to nab the accused involved in Sunday’s shooting.

“A joint mechanism would be evolved to stop such incidents in the future and both countries would cooperate in a probe in case of any future incident at the border,” a senior border security official told Dawn who attended the meeting.

Sources said the Afghan Taliban officials also exchanged suggestions with Pakistani authorities for running the border affairs in a smooth way. The issue of problems faced by Afghan women while crossing the border also came under discussion and the Afghan Taliban delegation suggested a separate route be set up where women security personnel should be posted by Pakistan.

It was decided to hold another flag meeting on Monday in which the possibility of reopening the border would be discussed and a decision would be taken. The meeting also discussed the suspension of trade between the two countries due to the closure of the Chaman border. Sources said negotiations in this regard were underway between Kabul and Islamabad.

Khans Watch Co
Nov 20, 2022 08:13am
Another failed strategic policy! The shackles free beerathers have turned their back on their facilitators.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Nov 20, 2022 08:18am
there were two countries,at war with each othr.In order to make peace after many years of conflict,they decided to build a bridge across the border But because they never learned each other’s language properly, they could never agree on the details, so the two halves of the bridge they started to build never met. To this day the bridge extends far into the land from both sides,and simply ends half way, miles in the wrong direction from the meeting point. And the two countries are still at war.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 20, 2022 08:24am
A most ungrateful lot, to say the least.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 20, 2022 08:54am
Pakistan should settle the 'Durand Line Border' issue with Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Orion
Nov 20, 2022 09:20am
The people to the West are too wild to tame. False hopes of great brotherly relations were to fail as they have. Best advise is to maintain an arm length distance from them and stop fooling people about our great friendship. They hate us.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 20, 2022 09:31am
Afghan Taliban want Islamic rule in Afghanistan & also Pakistan.That's the major cause of dispute.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjadx
Nov 20, 2022 09:54am
Close it permanently
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 20, 2022 10:22am
Talks are not progressing well with Afghanistan. No talks with India. Why does Pakistan always get into this kind of relationship with immediate neighbors?
Reply Recommend 0
Zaibullah khan
Nov 20, 2022 10:44am
It's impossible to befriend Afghans : Taliban or no Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 20, 2022 11:30am
Keep it closed please.
Reply Recommend 0
Parsa
Nov 20, 2022 11:31am
@Khanm, Punjabis and Pashtuns can never get along and that is the crux of the matter here.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 20, 2022 11:31am
Pakistan should get out of the mindset that it can treat afghans whichever way it fits. You have messed up in that country not just for your own strategic depth but also benefited billions of dollars from USA under various reasons. They are suffering currently, atleast treat them with dignity at the borders.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Nov 20, 2022 11:32am
Pakistan should dump Afghanistan. On the other hand, should adopt strictest policy towards TTP.
Reply Recommend 0

