Imran Khan’s life under threat as per intelligence reports: IHC

Tahir Naseer Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 02:32pm

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said on Friday that as per intelligence reports, there were fears of another attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

He passed the remarks while hearing a petition filed by traders regarding road closures due to the party’s protest.

Earlier, Justice Farooq had sought a report from the inspector general of Islamabad police on the petition and directed the interior ministry to devise a strategy to ensure hassle-free protests in Islamabad.

During today’s hearing, the judge, quoting intelligence reports submitted in court, said that there was a possibility of another attack on Imran’s life.

“It is the responsibility of the government and the state to look into the matter,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief was injured during a gun attack while leading the party’s long march in Punjab’s Wazirabad on November 3. A PTI supporter, Moazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including the former premier, were wounded.

‘PTI must submit fresh plea for protest’

At the outset of the hearing, the IHC CJ instructed the PTI to submit a fresh plea to the Islamabad administration seeking permission to stage a sit-in in the capital.

“If the issue is not resolved, a fresh petition can also be filed,” he said, stating that it was not the court’s responsibility to allot a place for the sit-in.

“It is the administration’s discretion if they want to give permission for D-Chowk or F-9 park.”

Justice Farooq observed that the administration should decide the rules and regulations for the protest. “The same was ordered by the Supreme Court as well,” he said.

The court also asked if roads in Islamabad were still closed and sought an update on the situation in other provinces.

After the Wazirabad firing incident, enraged PTI supporters had taken to the streets in major cities across the country, prompting the federal government to reprimand the provincial governments.

“What happened to the directions given to the provincial government by the Centre? What will happen if the provinces don’t comply with the federal government’s directions,” IHC CJ inquired.

He went on to say that protesting was the democratic right of every political and non-political party, but upholding the rights of common citizens was also important.

“Even in England, people gather at 10 Downing Street. But they protest, not block the streets,” he pointed out.

“When the SC said they can’t stop the long march, you blocked the GT Road and other motorways,” Justice Farooq told the PTI lawyer, calling on the party to “demonstrate responsibility”.

He then reiterated that if the PTI wanted to hold a protest it had to submit a new application to the administration. “If permission is given, make sure roads are not blocked and citizens’ rights are protected.”

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till November 22.

The petition

The traders in the petition, filed earlier this week, had pointed out that the SC earlier this year had sought an assurance from the PTI that it will confine its protest to a specified place.

However, the party violated its undertaking and marched towards D-Chowk and set trees ablaze and damaged public properties.

The rally was finally called off on account of fear of bloodshed, it added.

The petition stated that the protest by political parties was to be seen through past experience starting from 2014 when a political party started a sit-in in the city for almost five months during which vital government buildings, including Parliament House and Pakistan Television, were attacked.

It requested the court to restrain the political party from entering Islamabad’s commercial areas. Permission for public demonstration could be made conditional with a proper undertaking by the PTI of confining itself within the designated place outside the periphery of the capital city.

ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 18, 2022 02:26pm
He is in home and telecast their speeches from video link and think still its unsafe then I don't understand?
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 18, 2022 02:31pm
This IK was saying since day one, but everyone taking this issue as a Joke. It is not a matter for life & death, it is basically an Issue for everyone that in our Country democracy is only in politicians drawing rooms.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Nov 18, 2022 02:36pm
Imran Khan is a threat for Civil Society
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Nov 18, 2022 02:37pm
If that is the case then responsibility lies on Imran Khan as well to avoid getting into that situation where he can be targeted. Here it is not only the matter of his safety.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 18, 2022 03:03pm
Pakistan is a strange country. Intelligence agencies instead of protecting the citizens issue warnings that certain persons life is in danger. No information is given about the threat and people responsible, no security is provided by the state and individual is left on his own to protect himself. What a joke. Then we say we are number 1 in the world. What rubbish.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 18, 2022 03:04pm
@Fahmida , Yes IK is a threat for corrupt mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 18, 2022 03:08pm
@Fahmida , Means peoples who are supporting IK are also threat for civil society? He speaks the truth about the old looters of Pakistan. Imran Khan is not Important for us but his thoughts for the looters & Mafia are more important.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 18, 2022 03:08pm
“What happened to the directions given to the provincial government by the Centre? What will happen if the provinces don’t comply with the federal government’s directions,” IHC CJ inquired. Federal government are all convicts out on bail and should be in jail, imposed by a conspiracy on to the people through vote buying and intimadation, without a proper mandate from the people. Best service CJ of IHC can do for Pakistan is to order a new election.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 18, 2022 03:08pm
@Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi, Pakistan is a jungle where everybody should protect himself and not put himself in danger. Problem solved. Intelligence and security agencies should issue warnings only and do nothing. Pakistan Zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 18, 2022 03:12pm
Desperate imported government going to extremes to protect their corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 18, 2022 03:13pm
@Fahmida , Imran Khan is a threat for Civil Society No one around IK dies but around sharifs and zardaris, people die. Maqsood chaprasi, the cook, the gardner, Dr Rizwan, plus FIA second in charge. For Zardari, the one who caught Ayan Ali with $500k at the airport, the other officer who caught suitcases with $240million being loaded on a private plane in remote sind, also died.
Reply Recommend 0

