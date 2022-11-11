DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 11, 2022

Traders move IHC against proposed PTI sit-in

Malik Asad Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 07:03am
<p>PTI workers block Murree Road by burning tyres rendering motorists stranded on the road in Rawalpindi on Monday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim</p>

PTI workers block Murree Road by burning tyres rendering motorists stranded on the road in Rawalpindi on Monday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: Traders in the federal capital on Thursday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the proposed PTI sit-in.

A petition was filed by the president of All Traders Welfare Association Islamabad in the court.

The petition stated that after the regime change PTI voiced a narrative that their removal was part of an international conspiracy and threatened to overthrow the government by marching into Islamabad.

It said the Supreme Court earlier this year sought assurance from PTI that they will confine the protest to a specified place. However, the party violated its undertaking and marched towards D-Chowk and set trees ablaze and damaged public properties. The rally was finally called off.

The petition stated that protests by political parties was to be seen through past experience starting from 2014 when a political party started a sit-in for almost five months. During this period, vital government buildings, including Parliament House and Pakistan Television, were attacked.

The petition expressed apprehensions that the PTI would repeat the same if it was allowed to hold a sit-in in Islamabad.

According to the petition, during the ongoing protests, students have been unable to attend schools and colleges. People are unable to attend their offices and the worst is happening with daily wagers as they have been deprived of their right to earn livelihoods.

Patients and ambulances remained stranded on roads as access was not allowed to them by the protesters.

It requested the court to restrain the political party from entering Islamabad’s commercial areas. Permission for public demonstration should be made conditional with the proper undertaking by PTI of confining itself within the designated place outside the periphery of Islamabad city, it added.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interest-free economy
11 Nov, 2022

Interest-free economy

Conversion to a interest-free financial system demands thorough and extensive research.
On to the finals
11 Nov, 2022

On to the finals

HISTORY is repeating itself, three decades later. It’s a Pakistan-England final at a World Cup in Australia albeit...
Khokhar’s resignation
11 Nov, 2022

Khokhar’s resignation

IT is the misfortune of Pakistani politics that even those who speak the loudest about their love for democracy ...
Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...