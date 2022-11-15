DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 15, 2022

Biden, Erdogan discuss Ukraine grain exports: White House

AFP Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 03:32pm
<p>US President Joe Biden (L) speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting as part of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. — AFP</p>

US President Joe Biden (L) speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting as part of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. — AFP

US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday discussed a deadly bombing in Istanbul and international efforts to export Ukrainian grain, the White House said.

The two leaders talked on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, touching on several of the issues at the heart of the close, but often contentious US-Turkish relationship.

In a readout, the White House said Biden expressed “deep condolences” for the deaths of six people in a bomb attack in a busy street in Istanbul on Sunday, underlining that “we stand with our Nato ally.”

The Turkish government blames the attack on a Kurdish militant group, the PKK, which has denied involvement.

On Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu refused to accept condolences issued by the US embassy, saying Washington helps to arm Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

“We do not accept the US embassy's message of condolences. We reject it,” he said.

The Biden-Erdogan meeting also covered an international deal to ship Ukrainian grain exports safely out across the Black Sea for world markets.

The arrangement with Russia, which is attacking Ukraine's Black Sea coast, is vital to helping stem disruptions to global food supplies but is set to expire on Saturday.

“President Biden expressed his appreciation to President Erdogan for his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which they both agreed has been critical to improving global food security amid Russia's war and that the initiative must continue,” the White House said.

A third sensitive issue was “close coordination” on the Nato alliance, with Turkey currently holding up membership bids by Finland and Sweden.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Presidential interest
15 Nov, 2022

Presidential interest

It is best that President Alvi is actively looking for solutions rather than leaving politics to Imran and the Sharifs alone.
A test case
15 Nov, 2022

A test case

THE trial of Rao Anwar for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud is a test case. It will determine whether the criminal...
Mental health dilemma
15 Nov, 2022

Mental health dilemma

THE findings of a recent study concerning the high prevalence of suicide cases in Gilgit-Baltistan present a ...
Premature optimism?
14 Nov, 2022

Premature optimism?

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit appears to have been reined in. Has it, though? The numbers for the first...
After the final
14 Nov, 2022

After the final

THE final was in the balance with four overs to play, with Pakistan marginally ahead of England on the...
Vulnerable flood victims
14 Nov, 2022

Vulnerable flood victims

THOUGH the nation may be gripped by high politics, the miseries being faced by millions of flood victims —...