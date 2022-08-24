DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2022

US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties

AFP Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 07:47pm
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their press conference in Konstantinovsky Palace outside Saint Petersburg. — AFP/File</p>

Turkey’s business community confronted growing US pressure on Wednesday to break off its growing ties with Russia or face potentially crippling sanctions linked to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Washington is becoming increasingly alarmed that the Russian government and businesses are using Turkey to evade Western financial and trade restrictions imposed in response to the six-month-old war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to step up economic cooperation at a summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi earlier this month.

Official data shows the value of Turkish exports to Russia between May and July growing by nearly 50 per cent from last year’s figure.

Turkey’s imports of Russian oil are ballooning and the two sides have agreed to transition to ruble payments for the natural gas exported by the Kremlin-tied giant Gazprom.

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo paid a rare visit to Ankara and Istanbul in June to express Washington’s worries that Russian oligarchs and big businesses were using Turkish entities to evade Western sanctions.

Nato member Turkey — on good terms with both Moscow and Kyiv — has tried to stay neutral in the conflict and refused to join the international sanctions regime.

‘Risk of US sanctions’

Adeyemo followed that up with a letter to Turkey’s Tusiad business association and the American Chamber of Commerce in Turkey, warning that companies and banks were in danger of being sanctioned themselves.

Tusiad said in a statement late on Tuesday that it had passed on the letter to Turkey’s foreign ministry as well as finance and trade officials.

The letter’s contents were first reported by The Wall Street Journal this week.

“Any individuals or entities providing material support to US-designated persons are themselves at risk of US sanctions,” Adeyemo wrote.

“Turkish banks cannot expect to establish corresponding relationships with sanctioned Russian banks and retain their corresponding relationships with major global banks as well as access to the US dollar and other major currencies.”

The economic cooperation agreement sealed by Erdogan and Putin includes a deal for more Turkish banks to start processing Russia’s Mir payments system.

Broader cooperation with Russia could help support Turkey’s ailing economy in the run-up to next year’s general election.

Adeyemo raised US concerns again in a phone call to Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas last Friday.

“Underlining that it has deep economic and political relations with Ukraine and Russia, Elitas said that Turkey’s position [on joining] the sanctions has not changed,” Turkey’s finance ministry said in a statement about the call.

The finance ministry added that “it will not allow any institution or individual” to use Turkey to evade the sanctions regime.

Erdogan has previously argued that Ankara cannot join Western sanctions on Moscow because of Turkey’s heavy dependence on Russian oil and natural gas imports.

Some analysts believe that Tusiad and the American Chamber of Commerce in Turkey — largely made up of big businesses with a global reach — are unlikely to violate the regime because they place more value on open access to US financial markets.

Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management in London told AFP that “smaller, domestically focused” companies were more likely to strike deals with sanctioned Russian entities that opened the way to two-way trade.

“It worries me though that the message from the top in Turkey seems to be that it’s fine to do more business with Russia, and it’s important to try and exploit opportunities to counterbalance costs from sanctions, even prosper from them.”

Aug 24, 2022 07:57pm
US is pursuing crusader agenda , it's more than obvious!
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 24, 2022 07:58pm
USA about to begin regime change operation in Turkey.
Reply Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E E
Aug 24, 2022 07:59pm
How come no sanctions on India over Russia ties
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 24, 2022 08:01pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Aug 24, 2022 08:06pm
Economic relationship are OK military relationships could be disturbing, but in any case US cannot put much pressure on countries like Turkey Israel and India.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Aug 24, 2022 08:12pm
You can't put sanctions on the whole world, everyone is doing business with Russia, why single out Turkey?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 24, 2022 08:13pm
Turkey should be strictly neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
Daniyal
Aug 24, 2022 08:17pm
What about India Russia ties? US dears to thread India over Russia, India ties. Non of the country take US serious.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 24, 2022 08:22pm
Usa picks and chooses who to sanctions, why not india?china?
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Aug 24, 2022 08:23pm
@G H A L I B J E E E, “ How come no sanctions on India over Russia ties” Because India is India and Turkey is Turkey.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Aug 24, 2022 08:26pm
@SkyHawk , USA will need neutrals in Turkey for regime change which are hard to find in Turkey.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 24, 2022 08:31pm
Erdogan will make sure Turkey is destroyed.
Reply Recommend 0
shoaib
Aug 24, 2022 08:32pm
Turkey is an remerging silent power - KSA is afraid of !
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Aug 24, 2022 08:33pm
How about india buying everything from Russia including WEAPONS!!!! Would USA do anything about it or just hide in shame?
Reply Recommend 0
Jhakaas
Aug 24, 2022 09:00pm
@G H A L I B J E E E, India doesn't beg from USA
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Aug 24, 2022 09:07pm
Modi's India has very good trade relations with Russia and has imported lots of cheap oil. US has been asking India politely to decrease this trade but India has taken no notice of US pleadings. US has not threatened India with Sanctions. Modi's magic?
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 24, 2022 09:13pm
Leave well alone! The world has no intentions of going down the road of war for your sake!
Reply Recommend 0
Ebrahim
Aug 24, 2022 09:14pm
@Javed Iqbal, Because it’s county first attitude.
Reply Recommend 0

