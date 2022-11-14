DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 14, 2022

Govt castigates Imran for ‘backtracking’ from foreign conspiracy narrative

Dawn.com Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 09:46pm
<p>This combo photo shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and PTI chairman Imran Khan (right): Photos: PID/AFP</p>

This combo photo shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and PTI chairman Imran Khan (right): Photos: PID/AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s rebuttal of the foreign conspiracy narrative was a reminder of the “vicious role he played to harm Pakistan’s external relations while pursuing his own petty politics”.

In an interview with British newspaper Financial Times, Imran — who has repeatedly claimed that a US-backed conspiracy was behind his ouster in April — said he no longer “blamed” the US administration for his removal from power.

The PTI chief also said he wanted a “dignified” relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

“As far as I’m concerned it is over, it’s behind me,” the newspaper quoted Imran as saying.

In a tweet today, the premier said that the nation was shocked by Imran’s “deceit and treachery inflicting irreparable damage on Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a series of tweets, said that the former premier will have to provide an answer for the apparent change in his narrative.

She addressed Imran and said that putting the matter behind him would not suffice.

“You will have to give an answer for the narrative on the basis of which lies and chaos were spread in the country,” she said, adding that withdrawing the claims without giving an explanation would not be enough.

“Today is a question mark for all those who believed what Imran said.”

Lambasting Imran for “playing with national interest”, the information czar said the former PM cannot get rid of all the accusations by saying “it’s behind me”.

“After destroying the country with his lies, Imran is now telling everyone to forget the US conspiracy narrative,” she said.

“Does Imran think his supporters are sheep and goats?”

The PML-N minister said the PTI chief is backtracking from his narrative of US conspiracy, imported government and the regime change operation because it never existed in the first place.

“Today, Imran Khan has given up on his narrative of imported government and regime change,” Marriyum added, saying that the real face of the party’s so-called Haqeeqi Azaadi had been “completely exposed”.

The information minister accused Imran of putting the country’s foreign relations in grave danger for the sake of power.

“Imran played a dirty game with national interests in his lust for power. He pulled off tricks and put the country and its people at stake. After teaching lies to the nation, Imran now says that the US conspiracy is over.”

She questioned how Imran could tell everyone to leave the US conspiracy narrative behind when he had kept appealing to the Supreme Court to take notice of it.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also termed Imran’s recent claims as the “mother of all U-turns”.

Separately, addressing the parliament later in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Imran should not be allowed to go scot-free after the series of allegations levelled against the “imported” government for coming into power through a “US conspiracy” and a “regime change operation.”

“The parliament should hold him accountable,” he demanded, adding that the incumbent government was labelled negatively by the former premier.

The PML-N leader also maintained that the PTI chief’s allegations brought disrespect to the House and the country.

Imran says propaganda cell ‘feeding journalists’

Meanwhile, in an address via video link later in the day, Imran claimed that a “propaganda cell” in Pakistan was “feeding journalists” against him.

“They [the journalists] are told to pick and choose things from my interview and then turn it against me,” the former premier claimed, lamenting that the propaganda cell was trying to misconstrue his words.

He also said that the propaganda had reached the extent where two journalists had to clarify that their work was being “presented in an incorrect way”.

Backing up his remarks in the interview with Financial Times, Imran insisted that throughout his 26 years in politics, he had been persistent about maintaining good relations with all the countries but accepting slavery of none.

“And I have always said this. Look at my interviews over the years […] we want good relations with Russia, China, and even US,” the PTI chairman reiterated.

Referring to the cypher, he said that it was shown to President Alvi, the National Security Council, the cabinet, and even the Chief Justice of Pakistan. “Asad Majeed — the ambassador who had talked to Donald Lu — had said during the NSC meeting that Donald Lu had threatened him.

“There is no doubt there. The NSC that had sat during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure had said the same,” he added.

Imran clarified that when he said he wanted to move forward, he was talking about better relations. “The better the relations, the more we will progress.”

Cablegate

Following his ouster through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Imran had dismissed the Shehbaz government, terming it “imported”.

The former PM said that the no-confidence move against him was part of a foreign conspiracy, claiming that the cable received from the ambassador on March 7, a day before the opposition officially filed the no-trust move against him, was evidence of the conspiracy.

Imran claimed that the cable showed Pakistan was threatened by a US diplomat who said the country would have to face consequences if he was not removed via the no-trust motion, which had not even been filed at the time.

It was on the basis of this cable that former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri saw as evidence of a conspiracy to oust Imran and ruled to dismiss the no-trust move against the then premier on April 3, terming the motion contradictory to Article 5 of the Constitution, which mandates loyalty to the state for all citizens.

Suri’s ruling was subsequently voided by the Supreme Court and voting on the no-trust resolution finally took place on April 10, as a result of which Imran was removed as prime minister.

The issue was also raised at two separate meetings of the National Security Committee. In the second meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the NSC had explicitly stated there was no foreign conspiracy to topple Imran’s government.

Despite this, Imran has persisted in blaming a foreign conspiracy for his government’s ouster and also has also spearheaded two long marches aimed at calling early elections in the country, one of which is currently underway.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (159)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sher Jang
Nov 14, 2022 03:48pm
Imran Khan is a true statesman and whatever he is saying and doing implies the national interest and not the personal interest. Had you couples of PDM been that sincere with the nation than you would stay here at Pakistan. Every one have to take a Utrun but the Uturns of true statesman can not be equated with the Uturns of people just like you. The sooner you leave the government the better it would be for the people of Pakistan as the government you are running is as devastating as ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 14, 2022 03:55pm
Just like your corrupt, crooked, liar, wicked, prejudiced, cunning, crafty, crazy, criminal and biased bosses have to be accounted for their billions of U.S. dollars' worth of looted money, moveable and immovable assets, huge bank-balances, large cement factories, big sugar mills, amazing real estate properties, Jati Umrah palace and other illegitimate businesses at domestic & global fronts by the helpless, feeble, weak, trifle, vulnerable and hapless people of the country they claim to be lead.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 14, 2022 03:58pm
He proved himself as a pathological liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 14, 2022 03:59pm
PTI supporter: What the...??!!!?
Reply Recommend 0
SdBurmanMan
Nov 14, 2022 04:11pm
Will Nawaz Sharif also explain his anti establishment narrative, one day? Who will ask the powerful? Anyone can blame mr. Khan for even a small readjustment of relations. But why did Nawaz do it: mujhe kyun nikala? Nawaz will say that it is readjustment of relations with the state. But if Imran Khan says he wants to reset relations with the US of A, people call him a liar. Such double standards.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 14, 2022 04:20pm
In his recent interview with British newspaper Financial Times, Imran has taken his trade-mark U-Turn from his repeated earlier claim that, a US-backed conspiracy was behind his ouster in last April and now has changed his stance saying that, he no longer considered the US administration as responsible for his removal from power.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Nov 14, 2022 04:21pm
Both Sherry and Marriyum lack comprehension skills or suffer from cognitive dissonance.
Reply Recommend 0
Asgher
Nov 14, 2022 04:21pm
Imran khan sets the trap and these people immediately jump on it.
Reply Recommend 0
IMP
Nov 14, 2022 04:22pm
You all are same, keep changing side in the direction where air is flowing but one thing is for sure he is sincere and what to do something for Pakistan which he can’t do on his own he has to take along the others also which he has no choice, you people are just power hungry which we saw few months ago by wheeling and dealing, you people not to forget Zardari have ruling on us for forty years that include military rule also and politicians helped to strengthen their rule. You all are useless
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 14, 2022 04:31pm
What does Maryium expects IK to do? Go, fight with US? The only way is to do what is to fight and ensure Govt's are not replaced at the whim's of foreign power's through Neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 14, 2022 04:32pm
She is absolutely right,he has been promoting past 8 months that a foreign power is behind toppling his regime with the help of military and opposition. Imported government,hence haqiqi azadi. Now since that's not true, why did he peddle a lie and dragged a segment of population into it.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 14, 2022 04:33pm
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is tough and a very serious Politician.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 14, 2022 04:39pm
She reminds me of 2 haazar ruppess...
Reply Recommend 0
MYVIEW
Nov 14, 2022 04:54pm
He is coming over to your place to answer all questions, please give him a time.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Nov 14, 2022 04:58pm
did your leadership provided answer for Avon Field apartments ?? there are no doubts on the foreign conspiracy
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Nov 14, 2022 04:59pm
Maryam need to answer about SS case as well. No backtracking now. P.LN scared maybe a deal in the making for Bajwa safe exit else will be hounded once he goes to Belgium
Reply Recommend 0
36th Puncture
Nov 14, 2022 05:03pm
Really surprised that he wants to now forgive the conspirator country that tried to kill him
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
Nov 14, 2022 05:07pm
keep on promoting this ill-mannered, ill-educated woman
Reply Recommend 0
PK Watcher
Nov 14, 2022 05:12pm
He is like Pinocchio - a puppet who only knows how to lie.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 14, 2022 05:13pm
Imran Khan buildup his narrative against US govt and kept on repeating his statement for more than six months is now back tracking from his statement. Imran Khan is double standard and must quit from his position of chairman PTI, as neither he was able to control his party, nor was able to control his govt and thus declared as complete failure in the society. Now whatever Imran Khan wants to say in clarification in connection with his earlier statement will also not be believed in the society.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 14, 2022 05:13pm
Since no one ever listens to this woman’s constant lies and screams. Good day
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Nov 14, 2022 05:13pm
One after another all government narratives and political cards have failed. Might as well try this one too. People are and will be with IK. No wonder you guys run away from elections.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 14, 2022 05:13pm
Imran niazi is a big fat lier. He can go to any extent for the PM chair!
Reply Recommend 0
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Nov 14, 2022 05:28pm
The mother of all U-Turns..... Couldn't be put more aptly!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Nov 14, 2022 05:31pm
As the President has requested, ask the SC to investigate. By the way your security council meeting confirmed the existence of the March 7 cable. Obviously there is a foreign hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 14, 2022 05:33pm
All the politicians do every thing toget reign of power. Imran is not different( power hungry).
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Nov 14, 2022 05:35pm
Keep your finger down!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 14, 2022 05:38pm
In the olden days the animal control people would just shoot stray unwanted rabid dogs. Gone are those days and we miss them.
Reply Recommend 0
Later
Nov 14, 2022 05:38pm
When the country is under an invincible grip of the west for so long, one has to have faith, courage and right strategy to overcome it. Taking a step back to win stronger is wise. If Afghanistan had an agreement with those who oppressed them, it wasn't for grabbing power but to move forward towards their own rule and get rid of those who had no regards to their sensibilities. When you think of greater good, you don't blindly let your true perspective win but you aim for the ultimate goal. Peace!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 14, 2022 05:39pm
So typical of PDM to twist things around. Liars, all of them!
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Nov 14, 2022 05:44pm
How about you answer for the last 30 years of the PDM clan and their total failure to make something of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehdi (Matt) Syed
Nov 14, 2022 05:44pm
What an idiosyncratic statement by Info Minister! He Probably meant it is past he has to move on. He didn't say to stop memogate JIT. That fact Probably remains. He is an statesman and saying that makes sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Nov 14, 2022 05:48pm
Dear Information Minister, As our elected representative, we demand that you work on improving the info medium and its products and delivery to us - please do not get side tracked with needless rhetoric. Best way to substantiate your honor is through the sweat of your own brows.
Reply Recommend 0
Later
Nov 14, 2022 05:48pm
IK has started a churning of ideas which no one can stop now. US is exposed already. One can misconstrue his words to their benefits but people know what he means. Also everyone knows he might have limitations and constraints to not let his country be damaged by internal and external threats, yet he isn't a puppet of self interests. He will achieve strength for his country and nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair Ahmed
Nov 14, 2022 05:50pm
30,000 Ponds did SS ask for extension in payment
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Nov 14, 2022 05:57pm
Aurangzeb has loads to answer for that she should be worried about.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Nov 14, 2022 06:00pm
There’s no U turn here, he just doesn’t want to talk about it anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Nov 14, 2022 06:09pm
There is no change in narrative. He simply said that it is behind us and Pak-US relations to be recalibrated.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 14, 2022 06:16pm
How an incompetent person like Maryam Aurangzeb become Information minister has also to be explained!
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 14, 2022 06:22pm
Who is backtracking? It's only Shareefs cabal jetting off to London!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 14, 2022 06:25pm
And when will Sharif family answer for the ownership of Avenfield flats and money trail leading up to its purchase? Do you think we have forgotten that?
Reply Recommend 0
Karachiite
Nov 14, 2022 06:26pm
You can't hide, you fool your immature supporters but world is watching you.
Reply Recommend 0
Canadian
Nov 14, 2022 06:32pm
In todays Dawn online newspaper all news are related to COAS appointment, PTI PDM war. No mention of flood relief or how 5 crore people impacted by floods are coping with aftermath of floods. No one .. no one PTI or PDM or Establishment is worried about poor common people. Very sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Nov 14, 2022 06:33pm
Make a judicial commission that he has been asking for months ... but yiu were refusing, why are you now taking a u turn, if he proves it right do you accept to revert back all the changes and bring him back as PM ..... if yes then let's do it otherwise let's have new elections and move on from there.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Nov 14, 2022 06:39pm
Remember the drama imran the loser played by delaying the no confidence vote? He is an evil power hungry maniac
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Nov 14, 2022 06:39pm
Though there is no back tracking but first revert with the the change in N league's and PPP's change in stance over what they use to call each other before the exixting union. We have not forget the claims of dragging on the streets of Larkana !!
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Nov 14, 2022 06:39pm
He is a certified lier
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Nov 14, 2022 06:39pm
Who owns Avenfield apartments and earthquake funds? matter of public interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Nov 14, 2022 06:40pm
Marriyum is amazing. Beautiful, smart, witty and of the highest integrity. Most importantly she is the daughter of our lion, Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Nov 14, 2022 06:41pm
Miss Maryam kindly provide Shabaz Sherif UK court summon and looting of foreign funds for poor people. At least pay back the due for the poor.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Nov 14, 2022 06:42pm
This Government should have concentrated on the issues facing the masses instead of clearing themselves from their criminal cases and launching propaganda machine and vendetta against the opposition PTI and its leaders. Can someone tell her that Imran Khan Sid that he is putting that saga behind him to concentrate on other things rather backtracking on it . There is a difference unless you happen to be this minister for disinformation!
Reply Recommend 0
oldhabibian
Nov 14, 2022 06:43pm
PML-N, their leaders, their narrative and what they stand for are all insignificant now for Pakistani's. The next elections if held honestly, will show who is the truly popular choice of the masses.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Nov 14, 2022 06:44pm
If you ever wanted a practical demonstration of an empty drum makes the most noise look no further than the two Maryams of Pakistan. But at least a drum makes noise that is worth listening to which cant be said about these esteemed ladies.
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Nov 14, 2022 06:44pm
You corrupt thieves should first answer why you brought down an elected government by resorting to horse trading.
Reply Recommend 0
SIVA
Nov 14, 2022 06:53pm
Does Imran think his supporters are sheep and goats? Yes, This is true.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Nov 14, 2022 06:55pm
Although there are lot more explainations needed from Nawaz Sharif's party on so many issues, she does have a point about Cypher issue blamed by Imran as conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 14, 2022 06:55pm
Why can't she understand it's not backtracking but in essence, an educated, civilized, matured, enlightened and excelling policy of forgive, forgo and forget in order to move on, which is extensively practiced in the U.S. and other advanced and industrialized nations of the world otherwise you can't provide prosperity, productivity and progress to your people and country?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 14, 2022 06:57pm
Niazi is a biggest liar on earth, he backtrack alot, how many you want him to answer?7
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Nov 14, 2022 07:02pm
Says the biggest lying women
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Nov 14, 2022 07:02pm
And u will have to answer for twisting his word in your favour, he didn't backtrack, just said that he's put that story behind him after all that happened after he was ousted and the things the establishment did
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 14, 2022 07:03pm
Think forward. Imran Khan has time & again preferred close friendship with US, and that always reciprocated by US. The people & US Administration always support and believe on honest team and good governance in Pak, for such aim Imran Khan could be best. US value it’s Association with honest politicians in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Nov 14, 2022 07:05pm
Answer for what? He didnt say it wasnt true he said he wants to look ahead
Reply Recommend 0
Habib Canada
Nov 14, 2022 07:10pm
Wow!, if your party is so very popular, then go outside gather a mere paid crowd and say in front of them.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Nov 14, 2022 07:11pm
Maryam Aurangzeb once again spreading evil and lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam
Nov 14, 2022 07:16pm
Everyone knows when the masters say jump they ask how high! Some powers do not want Pakistan to have an independent foreign policy. Don't forget, The foreign diplomat was very clear on what they wanted, it was widely documented and accepted. Laughably, the present government is trying to change the narrative of being "imported" but it won't work for the majority of the people
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 14, 2022 07:23pm
It looks as she has no other information to share with the people of Pakistan except something about IK.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 14, 2022 07:30pm
Maryam Aurangzeb and Maryam Nawaz are habitual liars
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Nov 14, 2022 07:34pm
One cannot deny that there was no Conspiracy to overthrow Imran Khan and his elected Government and the role played by external and internal agents is clearly manifested. Denial of reality does not render it invalid or make it evaporate into thin air. We can play with the discourse and the words as much as we like but cannot change the facts. Facts speak for themselves but can we listen and understand them?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 14, 2022 07:36pm
“There is no doubt there. The NSC that had sat during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure had said the same,” he added. Maryaum Auramgzeb must answer why Shebaz sharif meeting agreed with IK conclusion on cypher.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 14, 2022 07:37pm
PDM know they have lost, so diverting attention.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Nov 14, 2022 07:37pm
He is not backtracking at all, please stop misrepresenting the facts.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 14, 2022 07:38pm
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that former prime minister Imran Khan will have to provide an answer for the apparent change in his narrative regarding a foreign conspiracy being behind his ouster. Did Shebaz Sharif pay the fine in UK court of £ 35,000, for losing the case, 1st round. 13th December, final round.
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 14, 2022 07:40pm
As information minister we heard nothing from her except something against IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Rami
Nov 14, 2022 07:44pm
The question was asked first the money trail for even field flats, no properties in Pakistan and UK, pathological liars trying to change realities !
Reply Recommend 0
Mike Hunt
Nov 14, 2022 07:44pm
what happened to the cypher. I am sure IK will make something else
Reply Recommend 0
Bay Adab
Nov 14, 2022 07:46pm
With his answers there would be many questions that you would not be able to answer, better not go there.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 14, 2022 07:48pm
Miss incompetence, proving her title. She needs to learn english and specially comprehension.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 14, 2022 07:49pm
@MONIER, Maryam Aurangzeb and Maryam Nawaz are habitual liars Agree 100%
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Nov 14, 2022 07:50pm
IK would not share any evidance regarding " regime change" .He is just playing politics on it .
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Nov 14, 2022 07:51pm
Forget Imran Khan. How about answering for the regime change itself for which you are also responsible for, twisted Marriyum Aurangzeb? The Pakistani people will not forgive your role in the regime change conspiracy .
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 14, 2022 07:52pm
@MONIER, Her mother was a midwife what is she doing at her present job. Mediocrity par excellence PLM N.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Nov 14, 2022 07:55pm
Imran khan is the world's number 1 liar This women is also in the top 5 liar list in the world
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Nov 14, 2022 07:56pm
U turn specialist anyway...
Reply Recommend 0
Scary
Nov 14, 2022 07:57pm
If he is a man and a leader he should apologize and move on. But the truth is he is neither a man nor a leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 14, 2022 07:58pm
SS, MA , MZ are spreading conspiracy against IK. These looters residing in London and making key decision of next army chief on their preference rather than on merits. This gang and new army chief will then corner IK by not doing fair elections. People are been treated like sheep and goats by these looters for last 70 years.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Nov 14, 2022 08:02pm
How easily PMLN supporters are fooled by some useless statement by Marriyum. He didnt backtrack anything. Go listen to his speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafik
Nov 14, 2022 08:07pm
@MONIER, but that fits imran more than anybody else.Look at his U turns. How many did he take?
Reply Recommend 0
sameer
Nov 14, 2022 08:07pm
What a pity to have such a information minister, it's awful.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Nov 14, 2022 08:09pm
Then form the commision IK ordered before out of PM house and let all pakistan know right and wrong
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Nov 14, 2022 08:17pm
Imported government. Important government. Important government. Oh ! No. We have to please Americans. Ok. Let's not involve the Americans. Don't call them Important government.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Nov 14, 2022 08:20pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), you have nothing to say for the country or people , you always says against Imran Khan only? Nothing else to say Mr. Philosopher? Such a blind PLMN people ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Nov 14, 2022 08:24pm
@Punjabi Lion, Regime changed and people are suffering, Govt is very busy to close their cases and to save their looted money !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Nov 14, 2022 08:26pm
IK may have back tracked. But, IK is not a looter plus he is the best leader of 21st century . Every kid in Pakistan knows it.
Reply Recommend 0
Town Crier
Nov 14, 2022 08:27pm
@LAHORI KID, you did, and responded
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal Khan
Nov 14, 2022 08:28pm
@J, Realy? So Sharifs and zardaris are true and honest?
Reply Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Nov 14, 2022 08:29pm
If you think IK is backtracking from his narrative, it means that your narrative is gaining ground, so why don’t you announce new election date and see what happens.
Reply Recommend 0
Town Crier
Nov 14, 2022 08:31pm
@Zak, face it genius, you blindly followed a liar.
Reply Recommend 0
AbdulHaque Shaikh
Nov 14, 2022 08:31pm
So what. He is politician and if he has deal, he has right to change his narrative. Only thing matter is he is honest about Pakistan and its people. And as I can see far away, he cares about Pakistan and its people.
Reply Recommend 0
Naji
Nov 14, 2022 08:34pm
Imran khan must response, why he is misleading 220 Million Pakistani by his fabricated & fictitious statements?
Reply Recommend 0
Naji
Nov 14, 2022 08:35pm
Imran may received some "directions" from some Embassy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 14, 2022 08:40pm
Answer how you become information minister? Everyone knows that your mother took care of Nawaz Shrief.
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Nov 14, 2022 08:41pm
Most corrupt man's daughter challenging the popular leader for all wrongs
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Nov 14, 2022 08:41pm
All these leaders need to sit down quietly and explain there position to the public It's time we hear all about money laundering Foreign investments of NS and AZ You turns should be discussed too !
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Nov 14, 2022 08:42pm
@SIVA, please stop bleating
Reply Recommend 0
Naji
Nov 14, 2022 08:44pm
Imran khan opened "Propaganda Manufacturing" factory in 2014 in D-Chowk Islamabad. Now its products are harming the Pakistani society and other countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 14, 2022 08:45pm
The Two Maryams' - the face of Pakistan - clueless and Incompetent
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Shah
Nov 14, 2022 08:45pm
All he means is that it's the dynastic criminal ruling families and neutral to blame not the US. And its clear. Maryam should rather tell us about the horse trading and many corruption cases against the thieves and why they passed the laws to allow LGBT in the Muslim country, dropped the corruption cases, legalised thefts of upto 50 crore from the poor nation and many other illegalities and crimes committed by the thugs .
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Nov 14, 2022 08:46pm
@Aragon, And he hasnt backtracked. Go listen to what he said instead of believing propaganda
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 14, 2022 08:46pm
Master of U turn took another big U turn. Is it surprising?
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Mahmood
Nov 14, 2022 08:46pm
@Oneliner, Of Shehbaz and Nawaz are habitual liars....No doubt!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 14, 2022 08:46pm
Just like her corrupt, crooked, liar, wicked, prejudiced, cunning, crafty criminal and biased bosses have to be accounted for their billions of U.S. dollars' worth of looted money, stolen moveable & immovable assets, huge bank-balances, large cement factories, big sugar mills, amazing real estate properties, Jati Umrah palace and other illegitimate businesses at domestic & global fronts by the helpless, feeble, weak, trifle, vulnerable and hapless people of the country they claim to be lead.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Nov 14, 2022 08:47pm
@MONIER, NOT only Habitual but confirmed Liars.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 14, 2022 08:47pm
Two hundred million people have already answered it. Go Shareefs go.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 14, 2022 08:48pm
In spite of his lies, deception people have no choice, but to support him. The alternative is corrupt Sherifs and Zardaris.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Nov 14, 2022 08:51pm
Please don’t spin his comment. He only said that he would like to have good relations with US on equal terms. Nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 14, 2022 08:53pm
He is not backtracking from anything, just doesn't want to dwell on it. IK is no Ayatullah or Kim Jong Un to want a total confrontation with the West or their godfather Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 14, 2022 08:54pm
@PK Watcher, You are right, all the truthful people have joined PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 14, 2022 08:56pm
@Punjabi Lion, He has presented the evidence to the people of this country and the people agreed with it overwhelmingly.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmad
Nov 14, 2022 08:58pm
I think his interview has been misunderstood. He said that he no longer pursue the regime change and wants good relationships with US.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmad
Nov 14, 2022 08:58pm
@M. Saeed, I think his interview has been misunderstood. He said that he no longer pursue the regime change and wants good relationships with US. Please listen to him again
Reply Recommend 0
anokhaa_laadla
Nov 14, 2022 09:00pm
One big and foul mouth of a totally corrupt and internationally convicted money launderers and looters of even donated money for earthquake . You have a lot of explanation to do to poor people of Pakistan .
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Nov 14, 2022 09:00pm
Name one thing that Pakistan has done on behalf of the USA since IK left office - anyone? Relationship between Pakistan and USA hasn't changed since IK was removed from office. IK was anti USA long before he became PM and that bias is why Biden never picked up the phone to talk to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 14, 2022 09:01pm
@SIVA, A little respect Sivaji, Sheep and goats are cousins of the cow.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Nov 14, 2022 09:01pm
Biden wouldn't talk to IK so he decided to do a photo op with Putin. That's an act of an immature child - not a mature PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Nov 14, 2022 09:04pm
I hereby nominate rename her as Minister of Misinformation. Whose singular mission is to defend her PML-N bosses and malign IK and make any kind of false accusations against the former PM as she is capable of, without any validity or truth to it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 14, 2022 09:05pm
@Khurram , brother , when you wear colored glasses , you can’t see clearly . Judge all these politicians fairly . These politicians think of their interests first . IKN is not a politician like Trump , both are disastrous to their countries .
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Nov 14, 2022 09:15pm
@Khurram , He can't pile accusations on the US for orchestrating a regime change operation, naming the US state department officials, demanding investigations of the US officials and then one day ask for better relations with the US. He will (and he HAS) taken back his allegations against the US, accept his mistakes and false claims and apologize to Pakistan and the US before relations can improve. This is not a joke!!
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Nov 14, 2022 09:19pm
Maryam Aurangzab you cannot even get 10 votes in next general elections... stop wasting money. You are burden and an extra luggage lije your so called PM on our tax money. You have no mandate, to sit on chair you are giving airy fairy statements. You are answerable who attacked IK. Reply that.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 14, 2022 09:37pm
@Zubair Ahmed, and pounds 27000 by the son-in-law. After 23rd Dec, if a rebuttal is not submitted, the amount could be hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 14, 2022 09:39pm
What was powerless, boot licker Shahbaz doing in London if not discussing the appointment
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Nov 14, 2022 09:47pm
@SdBurmanMan, what’s about waving of American conspiracy letter waving in front of millions of masses through out Pakistan.????
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 14, 2022 09:51pm
@Jalal khan, the might not be perfect but the country was very stable and economically progressing in 2017 under nawaz shariff administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Nov 14, 2022 09:55pm
Mr Shahbaz can you tell us when he said that because you totally twisting what he said but who cares what you say, everyone knows you liars and thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 14, 2022 09:59pm
IK is a true paitriot and only true leader....
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Kazi
Nov 14, 2022 10:02pm
@SdBurmanMan, The big difference here is that Imran Khan claimed that it was a US government conspiracy to throw him out of power. Now he is backing off from his claim. Clearly what was said earlier was not the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 14, 2022 10:06pm
Ummer harim and dirty harry behind this
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 14, 2022 10:09pm
@SdBurmanMan, it depends on the timing and the damage caused during a vulnerable time and Imran did the wrong things at the worst time and his bluff has been called.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 14, 2022 10:10pm
@Truth , no, but this lying piece of protoplasm needs to be clearly put up for show in front of the non-suspecting laymen so they open up their eyes, don't follow a cult, and decide once after seeing the facts in the next elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 14, 2022 10:14pm
@IMP, and Pakistan is in the North Pole, earth's plates have shifted and global warming has ended. Sheikh Rashid is the President of Pakistan and Imran means well and is honest and not narcissistic. And then I woke up.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif N
Nov 14, 2022 10:14pm
Seems like the establishment and IK have reached an agreement of sorts. Whatever everyone else says, including our dear PM, is irrelevant.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Nov 14, 2022 10:16pm
Speaking less and pondering more is the best quality but Imran Khan is a non stop 24/7/365 radio.
Reply Recommend 0
bolo_BOLO
Nov 14, 2022 10:16pm
"Lambasting Imran for “playing with national interest”, the information czar said ........" "Information czar" ...does she know the spelling of Information?
Reply Recommend 0
uhk
Nov 14, 2022 10:18pm
why doesn't he talk about economy, price hike, depreciation of currency or presenting any idea for the betterment of country, any future reforms. these should be the talk of a politician. he is fond of giving sensational speeches with full throat just for the sake of showing forcefully his presence. he is a hollow man with empty mind ' empty vessel makes much noises'
Reply Recommend 0
pontifex
Nov 14, 2022 10:23pm
@asma, and his followers the real sheep. They will eat whatever he feed them.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Nov 14, 2022 10:25pm
This whole mudslinging and ping pong game, is getting a tad bit boring and predictable. When an individual preoccupies all your waking hours and you reveal your hatred for him or her, it is more likely your inherent insecurity or threat to power or stature; or potential incrimination which could land you in the slammer. For IK his singular mission in life, as the purpose for his existence to rid of corruption is to leave a legacy behind unlike any other elected PM in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Nov 14, 2022 10:27pm
@Oneliner, "He is a certified lier" Are you sure?? Or did you mean, 'a lawyer, layer' lire, tier or leer"?? There is no such word in the English dictionary. Back to school you go!
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Nov 14, 2022 10:29pm
There's a big difference between gentlemen, like Ayub Khan and street fighters, like Imran Khan. That’s why the West ignored IK. We all know how President Trump ridiculed IK by inviting him to the White House, blowing air up his a.. and allowing him to talk big to the US. Just like Trump treated the pompous, Kim Jong-un and allowed him to do the same. All of that only made IK, like Kim Jong-un, look very small not big.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 14, 2022 10:29pm
People are justified in criticizing Imran after he back track for conspiracy narrative against America. One should be careful about passing remarks against foreign country( super power). Time has come that Imran must learn that he is not dealing with PCB management. Politics is different ball game and relationship with foreign countries demand a lot of cautious ness.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 14, 2022 10:29pm
Just wait for a few days. He will backtrack on his assassination attempt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 14, 2022 10:32pm
@Punjabi Lion, no lions in Punjab but mastiff.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 14, 2022 10:32pm
@Dr. AsHamed., Nawaz Saharif and his family are real liars whose lies get caught at every turn they make
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 14, 2022 10:33pm
@Sher Khan, @MONIER, NOT only Habitual but confirmed Liars. That Nawaz sharif and his daugjter Maryum.
Reply Recommend 0
Rumal
Nov 14, 2022 10:42pm
@Nassir Uddin, he is from japan. They lack in size down there and it can cause mass hysteria and delusion
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Nov 14, 2022 10:46pm
One honest leader vs whole corrupt lot of Pakistan. Inshallah Imran khan will beat them all.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Nov 14, 2022 10:46pm
IK is the world's number 1 liar end of story
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Nov 14, 2022 10:49pm
He did not rebure his narrative but rather refused to persue it further as has been told by our own establishment that he can’t become prime minister again if he is not on good terms with the US establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
NINO
Nov 14, 2022 10:52pm
@M. Saeed, Khawja Asif , for Imran's u-turn on the cable narrative , described him as a fraud. I Can not help agreeing with him in entirety. The charlatan in the process caused immense damage to the country..I don't think he has the ability to realise that. So unfortunate for our country!! An overseas Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Nov 14, 2022 10:55pm
Ofcourse govt. İs a shoe polisher :) it's easier for them to go after Imran then US. İt's not even news worthy.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Nov 14, 2022 10:59pm
What a joke! He is pumping up his followers with his letter waving and now backtracking. This man is a scam and using people as a weapon to get back on the seat he got kicked out. Power hungry narcist.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Premature optimism?
14 Nov, 2022

Premature optimism?

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit appears to have been reined in. Has it, though? The numbers for the first...
After the final
14 Nov, 2022

After the final

THE final was in the balance with four overs to play, with Pakistan marginally ahead of England on the...
Vulnerable flood victims
14 Nov, 2022

Vulnerable flood victims

THOUGH the nation may be gripped by high politics, the miseries being faced by millions of flood victims —...
Complicating matters
Updated 13 Nov, 2022

Complicating matters

Convictions and feelings cannot overrule facts and reasoning when the stakes are so high.
Uncover the facts
13 Nov, 2022

Uncover the facts

ARSHAD Sharif’s murder last month is shaping up to be an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit in which several actors...
Thrashing protesters
13 Nov, 2022

Thrashing protesters

PROTESTS in Pakistan by government employees are not a novel phenomenon. However, the frequent use of unnecessary...