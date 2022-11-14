DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 14, 2022

Lebanon extradites to Iraq Saddam’s ‘grandnephew’

AFP Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 08:13am

BAGHDAD: Lebanon extradited a man said to be a grandnephew of Saddam Hussein to Iraq, where he is accused of involvement in a massacre by the militant Islamic State group, a security source said.

Abdullah Sabawi was extradited on Friday, the Iraqi security source said on condition of anonymity, describing him as the “son of a nephew” of the executed dictator.

“He is accused of having been a member of IS and having participated in the Speicher massacre” of 2014, in which up to 1,700 air force cadets were executed by the jihadist group, the source added.

A Lebanese judicial source said Sabawi, born in 1994, “was detained on June 11” following an Interpol notice calling for his arrest over his alleged involvement in the massacre. “Iraq requested his extradition,” the Lebanese source added.

Sabawi’s family has denied the accusations, telling he had been in Yemen at the time of the killings.

The Camp Speicher massacre was considered one of IS’s worst crimes after it took over large parts of Iraq in 2014.

Video footage released by IS showed an assembly-line style massacre in which gunmen herded their victims towards the banks of the Tigris, shot them in the back of the head and pushed them into the river one after the other.

Dozens have been sentenced to death by Iraqi courts over their involvement in the killings and many of them have already been executed.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Premature optimism?
14 Nov, 2022

Premature optimism?

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit appears to have been reined in. Has it, though? The numbers for the first...
After the final
14 Nov, 2022

After the final

THE final was in the balance with four overs to play, with Pakistan marginally ahead of England on the...
Vulnerable flood victims
14 Nov, 2022

Vulnerable flood victims

THOUGH the nation may be gripped by high politics, the miseries being faced by millions of flood victims —...
Complicating matters
Updated 13 Nov, 2022

Complicating matters

Convictions and feelings cannot overrule facts and reasoning when the stakes are so high.
Uncover the facts
13 Nov, 2022

Uncover the facts

ARSHAD Sharif’s murder last month is shaping up to be an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit in which several actors...
Thrashing protesters
13 Nov, 2022

Thrashing protesters

PROTESTS in Pakistan by government employees are not a novel phenomenon. However, the frequent use of unnecessary...