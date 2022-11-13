DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 14, 2022

Imran in awe of Pakistan fast bowlers’ fighting show in T20 World Cup final loss

Dawn.com Published November 13, 2022 Updated November 13, 2022 10:27pm
<p>Former premier Imran Khan talks about the Pakistan cricket team’s performance in a live address on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Former premier Imran Khan talks about the Pakistan cricket team’s performance in a live address on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Legendary cricketer and former prime minister Imran Khan was in awe of Pakistan’s fast bowling attack, which he believed gave it all during the T20 World Cup final loss against England on Sunday.

Babar Azam’s men pushed England all the way at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but fell to a heartbreaking loss with six balls to spare after posting a below-par 138-run target against a star-studded batting line-up.

The team suffered a blow when pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was injured after landing awkwardly on his knee while taking a catch to dismiss England batter Harry Brook, an impact that eventually forced him to abort his spell in the 15th over.

Talking about the team’s performance today, former skipper Imran — who led Pakistan to their maiden World Cup victory in 1992 — said that winning and losing was a part of the game.

“I used to tell my team to fight till the last bowl. Try your best. But when the result comes and you have given your best, then it is God’s will.”

Pakistan, Imran said, gave it their all and kept trying till the last bowl. “But what is not in your hands […] the way Shaheen Afridi was injured, no one can do anything about that.

“And unfortunately it happened at a time when the match was at a very important stage and Shaheen could have made a difference. I am not saying that we could have won but it was at a time when the game could have been changed,” he added.

The former all-rounder urged the nation to congratulate the team for reaching the final.

“I especially want to say that our fast-bowling attack […] from what I saw today […] is the best fast-bowling attack in the world,” Imran remarked and then prayed for the speedy recovery of Shaheen.

He also said that Pakistan had Babar Azam who was a “world-class batsman” and would leave all the other batters behind.

“Our team right now is among the best teams in the world,” Imran added.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Lahoriyaa
Nov 13, 2022 09:58pm
Lou G... now he is crediting himself for all goods.. where was he when Pakistan was down and out. Pathetic opportunistic.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 13, 2022 10:05pm
Congratulation to the Pakistan team for fighting till the end. The result could have been different had Shaheen not gotten injured.
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Nov 13, 2022 10:09pm
Totally agree.
Reply Recommend 0
Toy
Nov 13, 2022 10:12pm
Shut up IK we don't need any comments from a watch theft
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Nov 13, 2022 10:13pm
A talented cricketer, a fame-hungry politician, and a most miserable and egoistic father!
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Nov 13, 2022 10:17pm
Imran should learn some leadership qualities from Babar!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Complicating matters
Updated 13 Nov, 2022

Complicating matters

Convictions and feelings cannot overrule facts and reasoning when the stakes are so high.
Uncover the facts
13 Nov, 2022

Uncover the facts

ARSHAD Sharif’s murder last month is shaping up to be an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit in which several actors...
Thrashing protesters
13 Nov, 2022

Thrashing protesters

PROTESTS in Pakistan by government employees are not a novel phenomenon. However, the frequent use of unnecessary...
A political solution
Updated 12 Nov, 2022

A political solution

EARLIER this year, the parties that make up the present dispensation made a constitutional effort to dislodge the...
Multiple seats
12 Nov, 2022

Multiple seats

A PRIVATE bill moved in the National Assembly on Thursday by an opposition lawmaker seeking limits on the number of...
Unsporting behaviour
12 Nov, 2022

Unsporting behaviour

AS the kick-off to the World Cup in Qatar nears, there has been a relentless campaign, originating mostly from...