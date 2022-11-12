Babar Masih loses to Leong in semi-final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s campaign at the IBSF World Snooker Championship ended on Friday when their last survivor Babar Masih fell prey to Malaysia’s Lim Kok Leong 5-3 in the semi-final in Antalya, Turkey.

Leong had a brisk start taking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-nine frames battle before conceding fourth, sixth and seventh frames on the way to reaching his maiden final of the sport’s premier global event. His scores envisaged a splendid century break of 109 in the second frame.

The Malaysian won the duel 99-26, 109-10, 69-24, 9-70, 68-42, 32-72, 49-70, 72-1.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan earned consolation by getting a bronze in the event.

Seasoned Amir Sarkhosh of Iran accounted for Robin Hull of Finland by identical score line of 5-3 in the other semi-final.

Leong, meanwhile, did Malaysia proud when he blanked former runner-up Amir straight to lay his hands on the coveted title. Leong won the one-sided final 68-63, 67-42, 78-0, 80-7, 73-54.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time any Malaysian has reached the top of the ladder since the inception of the event.

Earlier, Babar sent Indian Brijesh Damani packing 4-1 in the quarters to stay in contention for the crown. He won the last-eight match 88-10, 45-71, 88-5, 60-37, 74-58.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022